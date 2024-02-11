Fractured mandate in Pak poll: PML(N) invites MQM(P)

PML(N) has invited MQM(P) delegation to discuss poll strategies.

Former prime minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif.

Islamabad: Amid split mandate in the Pakistan general polls, hectic parleys are on among the political parties to stitch an alliance and form the government.

Earlier, PML(N) supremo Nawaz Sharif had claimed that his party has emerged as the single largest party in the polls and invited political parties, barring PTI, to come together and form a coalition government, Dawn reported.

PML(N) president Shehbaz Sharif and PPP president Asif Ali Zardari had held discussion but would be consulting with their parties to form coalition government, PML(N) spokesperson Marriyum Aura­ngzeb told a TV channel.

