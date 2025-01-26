Frames of a nation: Timeless art of Raghu Rai

“Creativity is neither a business nor a product of haste; it is the purity of mind and spirit,” said Raghu Rai, one of India’s iconic photographers, during a function at the College of Fine Arts on 24th January.

The people, mostly young dreamers, aspiring photographers, professionals, and curious onlookers, sat in rapt attention as Rai, unravelled the wisdom of decades spent behind the lens.

To him, photography was not just a craft but a spiritual odyssey requiring patience, passion, and a relentless curiosity about the world.

In an age where smartphones and digital tools have transformed photography into a fast-food-like pursuit, Rai stood as a bastion of timeless artistry. “True photography,” he explained, “is born from an insatiable quest to uncover beauty in the mundane, to seek out stories hidden in the fabric of everyday life, and to capture those fleeting moments where emotion and light collide.”

Crafting legacy

Raghu Rai interaction with budding and seasoned photographers (N.Shiva Kumar)

Few have chronicled the soul of a nation as profoundly as Raghu Rai. Hailed as the pioneer of Indian photojournalism, his lens has been a silent witness to the triumphs and tribulations of India for nearly six decades. At 82, Rai credits his elder brother, S. Paul, a renowned photographer in his own right, for sparking his romance with the camera. It was a serendipitous moment in 1965 that altered the course of his life, setting him on a path to becoming the chronicler of a nation’s heartbeat. A decade later, his photographs became a mirror reflecting India—its resilience, sorrow, and spirit—to the world.

Rai’s works are vast and varied, but certain works stand out for their sheer emotional depth. Among them is his haunting documentation of the Bhopal Gas Tragedy. In December 1984, a catastrophic gas leak devastated the city of Bhopal, killing thousands and leaving countless others scarred for life. Rai’s stark black-and-white images from the aftermath captured the raw anguish of grieving families, the eerie emptiness of deserted streets, and the silent cries for justice. Each photograph was a story in itself, a powerful testament to the human cost of industrial negligence. These images transcended geographical boundaries, becoming a rallying cry for accountability and reform.

Journey behind the Camera

Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Mother Teresa (Raghu Rai)

Equally poignant are his intimate portraits of Mother Teresa, whom he photographed over several decades. Rai’s lens captured her in moments of quiet prayer, tending to the destitute, or lost in reflection. These were not mere photographs; they were windows into her soul, revealing her profound humanity and unwavering compassion. Rai often said that photographing Mother Teresa was like witnessing divinity in motion—a humbling experience that reinforced his belief in the power of empathy.

Rai’s artistry extends beyond people to the timeless monuments and landscapes of India. His photographs of the Shore Temple in Mahabalipuram, for instance, are a masterclass in the interplay of architecture, light, and the sea. The temple, bathed in the golden hues of sunrise or silhouetted against a stormy sky, comes alive in his frames, evoking both grandeur and spirituality. His work on the Ajanta and Ellora caves, the Taj Mahal, and the ethereal beauty of Kashmir showcases his unparalleled ability to see the extraordinary in the familiar. Each image is a piece of visual poetry, weaving India’s cultural and natural heritage into a tapestry of light and shadow.

Interaction of Raghu Rai with a few selected photos on the screen (N.Shiva Kumar)

Over his illustrious career, Rai has authored 57 books, each a treasure trove of images that redefine the art of storytelling. From the chaotic streets of Delhi to the serene ghats of Varanasi, from the vibrant festivals of Rajasthan to the quiet resilience of rural India, his photographs are a celebration of life in all its complexity. A recipient of the Padma Shri, one of India’s civilian honours, Rai’s contribution to photography transcends the realm of art. His work is an emotional dialogue with humanity, a testament to the power of vision and empathy.

Capturing the soul of India

Yet, for all his accolades, Rai remains profoundly modest. He often speaks of his work as a collaborative effort—an interplay between the subject, the moment, and his inner world. “The camera is just a tool,” he often says. “What matters is the soul behind it.” This philosophy is evident in his approach to teaching and mentoring. Rai believes in nurturing a new generation of photographers who see beyond the superficial, and seek to capture not just what they see but what they feel.

As the session at the College of Fine Arts drew to a close, Rai left his audience with a simple yet profound message: “Be patient, be curious, and above all, be true to yourself. Photography is not about chasing perfection but embracing imperfection and finding beauty in it.” The hall erupted in applause, but Rai’s words lingered long after, a quiet echo in the hearts of those who had the privilege of listening to him.

Raghu Rai in his younger days in the Himalayas.

Through his lens, Raghu Rai has immortalized the soul of India, offering the world a treasure trove of images that speak not just to the eyes but to the heart. His journey—from a young man discovering the magic of photography to a legend who redefined its boundaries—is a testament to the power of vision, empathy, and an unyielding passion for the art. For every shutter he clicks, Rai reminds us that photography, at its finest, is not about the camera—it is about the soul behind it.