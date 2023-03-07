Free bus travel for women in Bengaluru on International Women’s Day

An official release on Tuesday stated that the initiative is being taken to provide safe, secured transportation facilities for women and to promote public transportation.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 7th March 2023 7:06 pm IST
Representational photo

Bengaluru: On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) will be providing free travel facility to all women passengers in all its bus services in the city on Wednesday (March 8).

As a large number of women use public transportation in the city, traffic congestion and air pollution in the city will be reduced and it will also improve mass transportation in the city.

The free travel will be provided in BMTC’s bus services including AC Vajra and Vayu Vajra (Airport) Services.

With a fleet size of 6,600 buses, BMTC currently has 5,567 schedules, covering 10.84 lakh kilometers in Bengaluru carrying an average of 29 lakh passengers every day.

