Electric buses to replace diesel ones in Telangana

Hyderabad: It’s time to say goodbye to Diesel buses in Hyderabad. The TSRTC has decided to purchase 550 new electronic buses and placed an order to Olectra Greentech Limited, a group company of Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited.

According to RTC sources, in the order given to Olectra, 50 electric buses, can cover a distance of 325 kilometers in one charge to ply on city roads. Apart from this, 500 more buses can cover a distance of 225 km on a single charge.

In addition to reducing environmental pollution and fuel use, RTC is taking steps to increase the use of electronic buses to control costs. These buses are air-conditioned, soundless and have been allotted for five different depots in the city. The Telangana Road Transport Corporation has decided to run 500 electric buses in five depots of HMDA limits.

TSRTC Chairman, Bajireddy Govardhan has said that TSRTC has decided to purchase these buses to protect the environment and to reduce the expenses of RTC. He said that a total of 3400 electric buses have been planned to be procured in Telangana state during the next two years.

TSRTC Managing Director V.C Sajjanar has said that by the year 2025, bus services in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad will be fully air-conditioned and electronic buses. Olectra CMD Mr. K V Pradeep said that the company has decided to hand over the order received by his company in a phased manner.