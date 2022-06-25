Free coaching for SC, ST candidates who want to study abroad

Hyderabad: SC Development Commissioner Yogitha Rana on Friday said the SC, and ST candidates, who intend to study in foreign universities for post-graduate courses would be given free training. He said those who wanted to study abroad would be given free coaching in attending TOPEL, IELTS, GRE, GMAT, and other examinations.

Yogitha Rana said the SC, and ST candidates will be given free coaching and suggestions in the Step-in Leeds Academy near the Suchitra Crossroads here. Rana advised the intending SC, and ST candidates of Telangana State, who completed degrees and wanted to pursue Master’s degrees in foreign countries can avail the opportunity. The candidates could visit Stepin Leeds Academy housed in Venkateshwara Enclave Bhavan Second floor and get their names registered. For more details, they can consult with Managing Director Vanguri Brahmaiah on phone No 9030463377.