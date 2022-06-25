Free coaching for SC, ST candidates who want to study abroad

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sameer  |   Published: 25th June 2022 8:31 am IST
English continues to be the preferred language in competitive exams
Representational photo

Hyderabad: SC Development Commissioner Yogitha Rana on Friday said the SC, and ST candidates, who intend to study in foreign universities for post-graduate courses would be given free training. He said those who wanted to study abroad would be given free coaching in attending TOPEL, IELTS, GRE, GMAT, and other examinations.

Yogitha Rana said the SC, and ST candidates will be given free coaching and suggestions in the Step-in Leeds Academy near the Suchitra Crossroads here. Rana advised the intending SC, and ST candidates of Telangana State, who completed degrees and wanted to pursue Master’s degrees in foreign countries can avail the opportunity. The candidates could visit Stepin Leeds Academy housed in Venkateshwara Enclave Bhavan Second floor and get their names registered. For more details, they can consult with Managing Director Vanguri Brahmaiah on phone No 9030463377.

Source: NSS

MS Education Academy
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button