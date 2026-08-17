Free coaching for Telangana police jobs in Adilabad

Hyderabad: Adilabad police on Saturday, August 15, announced free coaching for job seekers who want to appear for Telangana Police recruitment exams.

Adilabad Superintendent of Police Akhil Mahajan announced that the coaching would be offered to aspirants preparing for sub-inspector and head constable posts. Candidates interested in joining the free programme must register either by scanning the QR code provided by the police, through the registration form, or at their nearest police station.

A coaching eligibility test will be held on August 20 at the District Training Centre (DTC), Adilabad, located beside the district jail.

What will the coaching provide?

Candidates who clear the eligibility test will be enrolled in the coaching classes commencing from August 24 at the DTC. According to the Adilabad police, qualified faculty will train selected candidates in subjects required for the constable preliminary written examination. Candidates will also be provided with study material, expert guidance and orientation on important topics relevant to the examination.

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“The recruitment notification includes several SI posts under the Basara Zone, including 29 Civil SI posts, two armed reserve posts, five fire posts, one Telangana Police Service post and one deputy jailer (Male) post,” said the police.

For Adilabad district, the notified constable vacancies include 130 Civil Constable posts, 56 AR Constable posts, 12 Fire Constable posts and four Jail Warder (Male) posts. Posts under the Special Protection Force have also been included in the statewide recruitment notification.

Mahajan assured that candidates who qualify the preliminary exams would receive training for the mains exams along with accommodation and food.