Hyderabad police invites applications for 150 vacancies for SPOs

Ex-Servicemen, ex-paramilitary forces, and retired police personnel are eligible to apply.

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Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police on Sunday, August 16, invited applications for 150 vacancies for Special Police Officers (SPOs) on a temporary basis.

Ex-servicemen, ex-paramilitary forces, and retired police personnel are eligible to apply. The criteria for application are as follows.

Applicants must be below 58 years as of August 31 for ex-servicemen; ex-paramilitary and retired police personnel who have retired from service within two years are eligible to apply, and the upper age limit is 62 years.

Subhan Bakery

The SPOs will receive a monthly honourarium of Rs 26,000 and are not entitled to leave. Applicants must possess a discharge book, a discharge certificate, and their retirement order.

They must also have an Aadhaar card, PAN card, SBI passbook photocopy, Voter ID, Caste Certificate, and Technical Trade Proficiency Certificate. Candidates applying for the driver’s post must have a valid driving license along with three passport-size photos.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:

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