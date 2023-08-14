Free dental care for manual labourers in UAE; check details

Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 14th August 2023 9:57 pm IST
To get free dental treatment, there is no appointment required. A patient only needs to show his/her labour card to prove eligibility. (Photo: Twitter)

Abu Dhabi: If you are a manual worker in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), there is a big medical relief as Thumbay Dental Hospital situated in Al Jurf, Ajman City is providing free basic dental treatment.

The free dental treatment includes full-mouth oral screenings, diagnostic X-rays, scaling and polishing, fillings, root canal treatments, simple extractions, and the provision of fixed and removable dentures.

To get free dental treatment, there is no appointment required. A patient only needs to show his/her labour card to prove eligibility.

The hospital remains open from Monday to Friday and its regular timing is between 9 am to 9 pm.

Thumbay Dental Hospital has given free dental treatment to over 23,000 patients from Ajman and neighbouring emirates in the past five years.

