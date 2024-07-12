Free e-auto driving training for women announced in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A free electric auto-driving training program for women was announced by Durgabai Mahila Shishu Vikasa Kendra (DMSVK), which is operating under the Telangana Mahila Cooperative Development Corporation in Hyderabad.

The training program ranges from 45 to 60 days and is open to women aged 18-45 years, regardless of previous driving experience.

In addition to driving lessons, the program also assists participants in obtaining a valid driving licence, covering the fee. Upon completion of the training, placement support will be provided, with remuneration in accordance with labour laws in Hyderabad.

Also Read Hyderabad siblings create ‘Dovely’, bike taxies exclusive for women

The initiative aims to empower socially and economically disadvantaged women by offering various types of vocational training. As part of this effort, Movo Social Initiative has been appointed as the technical partner to provide motor driving skills to women.

Interested candidates are required to bring their Aadhaar card for registration. For further details, they can contact DMSVK at 7660022507 or the MOVO team at Kukatpally at 8978099499.