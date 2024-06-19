Free education: HC presses for RTE Act implementation in Telangana

Hyderabad: A division bench of the Telangana High Court, consisting of Chief Justice Alok Aaradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti, on Tuesday directed Additional Advocate General (AAG) Mohd Imran Khan to seek instructions from the state government regarding the implementation of Section 12(1)(c) of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009.

The direction came in response to a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by advocate T. Yogesh. The petition highlights that the state government has not yet implemented the mandate to reserve 25% of seats for children from weaker sections and disadvantaged groups in private schools, which breaches Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution.

The bench expressed concern over the prolonged delay in implementation. The senior counsel representing the petitioner pointed out that despite the Act being in force for 14 academic years, not a single admission under this section has been made in Telangana.

The court has adjourned the matter for two weeks, instructing the AAG to obtain specific instructions from the state government on this issue.