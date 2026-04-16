Free entry to all museums, heritage monuments in Telangana on April 18

Hyderabad: On the occasion of World Heritage Day on April 18, the Department of Heritage Telangana announced free entry to all museums and monuments across the state.

The initiative aims to encourage public participation in celebrating and preserving Telangana’s rich cultural heritage. Special World Heritage Day celebrations will also be held at the State Museum in Public Gardens in Hyderabad, said a press release.

Visitors can explore State Museum at Public Gardens, Qutb Shahi Tombs, Bhongir Fort, Elgandal Fort, as well as museums at Warangal, Pillalamarri, Panagal and Alampur.

For further information, the public can contact the department at 040-23234942 or visit the nearest museum.