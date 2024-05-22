Free ‘floating chair’ service launched at Sharjah beech

This community initiative is aimed at elderly and people of determination.

Published: 22nd May 2024
Photo: Al Hamriya Municipality/Instagram

Sharjah: Al Hamriya Municipality in the emirate of Sharjah recently launched a free ‘floating chair’ service for beachgoers, particularly for the elderly and people of determination.

This community initiative is available daily from 7 am to sunset at  Al Hamriya Beach.

The service provides a wheelchair with floating wheels for the elderly and disabled individuals to safely access the beach and enjoy swimming.

Al-Hamriyah Municipality Director Mubarak Rashid Al-Shamsi praised the service at Al-Hamriyah Beach, aiming to provide a safe and comfortable environment for all societal segments, Sharjah 24 reported.

