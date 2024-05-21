India remains top destination for Dubai Airport in Q1 2024

India has remained the top destination country for Dubai International Airport (DXB) in the first quarter of 2024, with more than 3 million passengers.

From January to March 2024, the world’s busiest international travel airport saw 23 million passengers pass through its terminals.

This marking an 8.4 percent increase compared to the same period last year. January was the busiest month, with 7.9 million passengers, the Dubai Media Office (DMO) reported.

This growth underscores DXB’s appeal to major markets and its contribution to Dubai’s prominence as an international destination for tourism and trade.

The first quarter saw 109,238 in total flight movements, an 8.3 percent increase year-on-year. With load factors reaching 79.1 percent in the first quarter, the passenger per aircraft movement reached 217.

“The robust growth trajectory at DXB continued in the first quarter of the year, with the hub recording some truly impressive numbers. Thanks in part to the proliferation of cities being added to our network by our home base carriers Emirates and flydubai, in recent months,” Paul Griffiths, chief executive of Dubai Airports, said in a statement on Tuesday, May 20.

“With a strong start to Q2 and an optimistic outlook for the rest of the year, we have revised our forecast for the year to 91 million guests, surpassing our previous annual traffic record of 89.1 million in 2018.”

Top destinations for DXB

India — 3.1 million passengers

Saudi Arabia — 2 million

UK — 1.5 million

Pakistan — 1.1 million

Top cities by passenger numbers

London — 961,000 guests

Riyadh – 795,000

Jeddah — 669,000