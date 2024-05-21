Abu Dhabi to ban single-use Styrofoam products from June 1

The move aims to reduce litter and Styrofoam breakage into harmful microplastics.

Published: 21st May 2024 4:06 pm IST
Abu Dhabi: The Environment Agency in Abu Dhabi (EAD) announced on Tuesday, May 21, a ban on single-use styrofoam products, which will come into effect from June 1.

The move aims to reduce litter and Styrofoam breakage into harmful microplastics, which negatively impact human health and biodiversity.

The ban will be applicable on single-use expanded polystyrene products like cups, lids, plates, beverage containers, and food receptacles for immediate consumption without further preparation.

Products not designed for single consumer use, such as storage boxes and trays for food items, and medical products, are exempt from the ban.

The initiative to ban single-use Styrofoam is an extension of the Abu Dhabi single-use plastic policy, which which came into effect in June 2022

Dr. Shaikha Al Dhaheri, the secretary general of the Environment Agency, said that the decision would enhance efforts to decrease waste, the Abu Dhabi Media Office (ADMO) reported.

“We are striving to make life easy for consumers while maintaining the balance of conserving the environment at the same time; therefore, for the ban, we have only selected items that are avoidable single-use plastics and have clear and sustainable alternatives. We will also provide support to government and private sector entities to facilitate the shift towards reusable solutions.”

