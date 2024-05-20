Video: Dubai vehicle number plate ‘AA 16’ auctioned for Rs 16 cr

A total of 90 number plates were up for sale during the auction, totalling Dirham 65.588 million (Rs 1,48,72,68,108).

Photo: RTA

Dubai: A vehicle plate number ‘AA 16’ in Dubai was sold for Dirham 7.32 million (Rs 16,59,97,185) at the 115th open auction on Monday, May 20.

The auction activities took place at the Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City Hotel.  

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said that the proceeds of the first public auction of 2024 for distinctive vehicle plate numbers in Dubai, amounted to Dirham 65.588 million (Rs 1,48,72,68,108) compared to the previous auction’s Dirham 51.216 million (Rs 1,16,13,69,815.26).

RTA offered 90 fancy plates for bidding in this auction comprising two, three, four and five digits across various categories, including: AA-I-J-L-M-N-O-P-R-S-T-U-V-W-X-Y-Z.

Sale topper

  • AA 16 — Dirham 7.32 million (Rs 16,59,97,185)
  • AA 69 — Dirham 6 million (Rs 13,60,52,567)
  • AA 999 — Dirham 4.50 million (Rs 10,20,39,425)

Number plates garner interest among motoring enthusiasts in the UAE.

In 2016, Indian businessman Balwinder Sahni paid Dirham 33 million for plate D5 — thought to be the most expensive sale on record worldwide.

