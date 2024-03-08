Free Mandi at THIS Hyderabadi eatery, it has Munawar Faruqui’s link

The restaurant's reel caught the attention of comedian Munawar Faruqui, who commented, "Khilao"

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th March 2024 4:49 pm IST
Free Mandi at THIS Hyderabadi eatery, it has Munawar Faruqui's link
Mandi (Instagram)

Hyderabad: A new trend on Instagram, where content creators and social media users seek responses from celebrities, has now reached the culinary world. Hyderabad’s Aazebo restaurant has jumped on the bandwagon, creating a reel with the tagline, “If Munawat Faruqui comments on this video, we’ll sponsor free Zurbian Mandi for 5 people.”

The viral trend started when Vijay Deverakonda responded to fans, sparking numerous creators to join in. Celebrities like Ayushmann Khurrana, Kiara Advani, and Varun Dhawan also participated. Aazebo’s reel caught the attention of comedian Munawar Faruqui, who commented, “Khilao.”

Speaking to Siasat.com, Mohammed Ayub, the restaurant owner, shared that they plan to give away the free Mandis during Ramzan as the holy month approaches. The lucky winners, selected based on tags received on their reel, will get to savor this lipsmacking dish.

Mandi is a Yemeni-origin dish known for its biryani-like rice and flavorful chicken or mutton topping. It is often shared among 2 to 3 people and remains a popular choice in Arabian restaurants across various localities in Hyderabad, drawing crowds even late into the night.

