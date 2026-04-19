Free MMTS travel: South Central Railway, govt dismiss reports

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) and the state government have dismissed reports of free travel on Hyderabad’s Multi-Modal Transport System (MMTS) trains from June 2, stating the reports are false.

FactCheck_Telangana shared on its X account, calling the earlier information “misleading and inaccurate,” and stated the proposal is under consideration.

“The Telangana Government and the South Central Railway are actively considering the proposal of the Telangana State to provide free travel to passengers in the city on MMTS services,” read its X post.

Sources to Siasat.com have also confirmed that the proposal is under consideration.

📢 OFFICIAL CLARIFICATION

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The Telangana Government and the South Central Railway are actively considering the proposal of the Telangana State to provide free travel to passengers in the city on MMTS services.



Some social media handles… pic.twitter.com/MdmhnEEYIt — FactCheck_Telangana (@FactCheck_TG) April 19, 2026

At present, MMTS services carry around 38,000 to 42,000 passengers daily, compared to over 1.2 lakh passengers before the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, about 80–88 train services are in operation, down from 121 earlier.

(More details awaited)