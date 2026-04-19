Free MMTS travel: South Central Railway, govt dismiss reports

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th April 2026 4:25 pm IST|   Updated: 19th April 2026 5:19 pm IST
Hyderabad: 36 MMTS Trains to remain suspended between March18-20
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Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) and the state government have dismissed reports of free travel on Hyderabad’s Multi-Modal Transport System (MMTS) trains from June 2, stating the reports are false.

FactCheck_Telangana shared on its X account, calling the earlier information “misleading and inaccurate,” and stated the proposal is under consideration.

“The Telangana Government and the South Central Railway are actively considering the proposal of the Telangana State to provide free travel to passengers in the city on MMTS services,” read its X post.

Subhan Bakery

Sources to Siasat.com have also confirmed that the proposal is under consideration.

At present, MMTS services carry around 38,000 to 42,000 passengers daily, compared to over 1.2 lakh passengers before the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, about 80–88 train services are in operation, down from 121 earlier.

(More details awaited)

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th April 2026 4:25 pm IST|   Updated: 19th April 2026 5:19 pm IST

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