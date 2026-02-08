Freebies worth Rs 2.02 crore seized ahead of Telangana municipal polls

Hyderabad: As Telangana gears up for municipal elections, freebies including cash, drugs, and liquor worth Rs 2,02,95,278 have been seized so far.

According to details provided by the Telangana Information and Public Relations department, cash worth Rs 89,30,200 was seized, liquor worth Rs 84,89,373, drugs and narcotics worth Rs 13,27,885, gold and silver worth Rs 14,69,320 and gadgets and two-wheelers worth Rs 78,500.

The Model Code of Conduct came into effect on January 6, 2026.

Telangana Municipal elections

The municipal elections in Telangana are scheduled for February 11, and the results will be declared on February 13. Polling for 116 municipalities and seven corporations will take place between 7 am and 5 pm on February 11. Any re-polls, if necessary, will take place on February 12.

The counting of votes will start from 8 am onwards on February 13, and the results will be declared soon after. The laste date for filing nominations was January 30.

GHMC not included

The election schedule does not apply to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) as its term ends on February 10.

Additionally, Minister for Transport and BC Welfare Ponnam Prabhakar has said that the GHMC might split into three after the end of its term.

GHMC may be divided into Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Malkajgiri corporations, with Hyderabad Corporation covering areas under 150 wards, while the other two other corporations may have 75 wards each.