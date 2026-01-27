Telangana municipal elections: Polling on Feb 11, results on Feb 13

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Election Commission on Tuesday, January 27, announced the schedule for the second municipal elections, with polling scheduled for February 11 and results in February 13.

An election notice and ward-wise electoral rolls of urban local bodies will be issued by the Returning Officer on January 28.

Polling for 116 municipalities and seven corporations will take place between 7 am and 5 pm on February 11. Any re-polls, if necessary, will take place on February 12.

The counting of votes will start from 8 am onwards on February 13, and the results will be declared soon after.

Candidates can file their nominations till 5 pm on January 30. The nominations will be scrutinised the next day from 11 am onwards, and the final list of candidates will be published on the same day.

Appeals against the rejection of nomination can be filed before the District Election Authority till 5 pm on February 1. All appeals will be disposed of before 5 pm on February 2.

Candidates can withdraw their nominations till 3 pm on February 3, after which the final list of the contesting candidates will be uploaded on the same day.

GHMC not included

The election schedule does not apply to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) as its term ends on February 10.

Additionally, Minister for Transport and BC Welfare Ponnam Prabhakar has said that the GHMC might split into three after the end of its term.

GHMC may be divided into Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Malkajgiri corporations, with Hyderabad Corporation covering areas under 150 wards, while the other two other corporations may have 75 wards each.