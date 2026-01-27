Hyderabad: GHMC trifurcation talk leaves Congress party workers split

Hyderabad: Even as the suspense of GHMC’s fate over its expected trifurcation continues, there is a lot of consternation in the ruling Congress over the decision as many ground level workers and senior members are feeling left out.

Senior party leaders feel that such major decisions like splitting the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHM)C into three (for better management according to the government) should be discussed with leaders and members of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC).

“As of now there is talk about splitting the GHMC, or of creating a larger area. This decision has not been taken yet. There is no such discussion in the party, as the government is functioning separately. Ideally there should be some sync between both. The TPCC president and Chief Minister should also have good communication, but there is a gap,” a senior TPCC member who did not want to be named told Siasat.com

Earlier, Minister for Transport and BC Welfare, Ponnam Prabhakar, on Thursday, January 21, said that whether the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will continue as a single body or split into three will be decided after February 10.

Also Read Decision on splitting GHMC to be made after February 10

As the term of the GHMC elected body will come to an end on February 10, the minister said that after the completion of the term, the civic officials will take full responsibility for governance and public service.

Decision by February

There are chances that the GHMC would be divided into two or three new corporations after February. If it is split into three, there will likely be Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Malkajgiri corporations.

Another TPCC leader added that there have been times when party leaders learn about new developments and decisions through the media and not through internal communication. “The Chief Minister and other ministers announce things without us knowing, so when we are asked questions by the media about developments we have no idea. TPCC as an organisation is not as strong as it should be. Hence the news of GHMC splitting is something we learnt from outside,” he stated.

It may be recalled that the state government earlier decided to expand the GHMC from its existing 625 square kilometers to a little øver 2000 sq kms now, thereby increasing its seats from 150 to 300. However opposition parties have opposed this decisions, while citizens and activists have also raised questions about doing it scientifically.