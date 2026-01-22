Decision on splitting GHMC to be made after February 10

Hyderabad: The Minister for Transport and BC Welfare, Ponnam Prabhakar, on Thursday, January 21, said that whether the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will continue as a single body or split into three will be decided after February 10.

As the term of the GHMC elected body will come to an end on February 10, the minister said that after the completion of the term, the civic officials will take full responsibility for governance and public service delivery.

There are chances that the GHMC would be divided into two or three new corporations after February. If it is split into three, there will likely be Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Malkajgiri corporations.

The new Hyderabad Corporation is expected to be the largest. It would likely encompass around 150 wards.

The Hyderabad Corporation is expected to comprise the central and southern parts of the city. The key areas that may fall under it include Tarnaka, Musheerabad, Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Khairatabad, Jiyaguda, Attapur, Rajendranagar, Jalpally, Adibatla, and Shamshabad.

Cyberabad may cover most of the northwestern and northern parts of the city, while the eastern side from Keesara to Pedda Amberpet is likely to be part of the Malkajgiri Corporation.

While the Hyderabad Corporation may cover the areas under 150 wards, the two other corporations may have 75 wards each.