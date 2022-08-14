Freedom spirit soars high in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Quit India; Simon, go back; Jai Hind; Satyameva Jayate

Vande Mataram; Saare Jahan Se Achcha; Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo …

A million passionate cries. One great nation. Come August 15 and the sky is aroar with patriotic fervour. The mood is upbeat, the atmosphere euphoric. School children in their colourful best, tiny tricolours aflutter in hands. Decked up chowrastas and street corners. Illuminated traffic junctions and historic edifices. Rooftops blaring patriotic numbers like Mere desh ki dharti and Sar kata sakte hain laikin ..

Yes. The day reflects the spirit of freedom, the festive ambience. Despite the seemingly insurmountable problems there is hope and aspirations, optimism and faith in the country’s future. And it has been so for these last 75 years.

There are ways and ways people celebrate Independence Day. Children as usual are at their boisterous best. Sweets, chocolates and an eagerly awaited holiday. They simply like to freak out. For netas it is time to administer and take endless pledges. Mass rendering of national anthem, freedom runs and tricolour rallies. This ID profiles on social media accounts are replaced overnight with the tricolour. The State is awash with pride and patriotism – something not visible so glaringly so far. But one can see how political parties are trying to indulge in competitive patriotism. Wearing patriotism on the sleeve is the game.

How about the generation next? Well, they wouldn’t like to flaunt it – they just want to get on with the job. Pride in your country is something you need not express. It is how they feel. For the business community the day offers an occasion to salute the spirit of freedom in their own special way. Many business houses have announced ‘freedom month’ offering attractive discounts on their products. They go on an ad spree announcing ‘freedom’ from so many things. Display of huge tricolours and in innovative ways is the trend of this ID. Hussain Sagar is awash with the national spirit with the Yacht Club of Hyderabad putting up an impressive and colourful display of sailing boats sporting the national flag.

In the run up to the 75th Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, many mosques in the State capital saw the ID message being delivered as part of the Friday sermon. Many a khateeb spoke about the freedom struggle and the hard way independence was achieved. Islam, they said, wanted its followers to be loyal to their country of birth and work for its development. Unfortunately the stellar role played by Muslims in the freedom movement is being glossed over. Muslims fought shoulder to shoulder with members of other communities in dislodging the British from India. As many as 25,000 ulema (experts in religion) paid through their lives but their sacrifices are all but forgotten.

“Today attempts are on to distort history and demonise Muslims. There is an urgent need to present the correct picture and dispel misgivings about the community,” said Moulana Ubaidur Rahman, Khateeb of Teenposh Masjid, Red Hills.

Though there are celebrations everywhere, for some they are tinged with sadness, if not outright anger. While the nation has matured as a democracy but somewhere down the line it has failed them. As the philosopher, Jean Jacques Rousseau said – man is born free but everywhere he is in chains.