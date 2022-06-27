FreeZubair: Rahul, Owaisi, others condemn arrest of Alt News journalist

Following the arrest of Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair under a fresh case lodged by Delhi police, on Monday, Twitter users came out in support of the fact-checker journalist and condemned his arrest.

Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi, SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav, and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor were among those who voice their support for Zubair and slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government over their ‘bigotry’.

Why has Zubair been arrested?

Mohammed Zubair was detained on Monday in, the nation’s capital, Delhi, for allegedly hurting the feelings of a specific religious group, according to the police. Zubair began participating in the investigation of a crime on Monday after it was reported to the Special Cell police station.

However, earlier this month, a Twitter handle informed the police that Mohammad Zubair had previously sent a controversial tweet and that his social media followers had magnified and instigated a series of arguments and hate speech in the thread.

“His role was found objectionable,” Deputy Commissioner of Police KPS Malhotra said. “He was examined in this separate case under sections 153A (doing actions detrimental to maintenance of harmony) and 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to offend religious feelings) of the IPC. Official confirmation that Zubair.

In a tweet, Rahul Gandhi wrote, “Every person exposing BJP’s hate, bigotry and lies is a threat to them. Arresting one voice of truth will only give rise to a thousand more. The truth ALWAYS triumphs over tyranny.”

Every person exposing BJP's hate, bigotry and lies is a threat to them.



Arresting one voice of truth will only give rise to a thousand more.



Truth ALWAYS triumphs over tyranny. #DaroMat pic.twitter.com/hIUuxfvq6s — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 27, 2022

Uttar Pradesh Former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav also tweeted in the support of Mohammed Zubair.

“Those traders of lies don’t like truth investigators who have to nurture in their sleeves, those who spit the poison of hate.” he tweeted, alongside a news article with the journalist’s image.

AIMIM President & Member of Parliament Lok Sabha Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted, “The arrest of @zoo_bear is highly condemnable. He’s been arrested with no notice & in some unknown FIR. Total violation of due process. @DelhiPolice does nothing about anti-Muslim genocidal slogans but acts swiftly against the “crime” of reporting hate speech & countering misinformation.”

Arrest of @zoo_bear is highly condemnable. He’s been arrested with no notice & in some unknown FIR. Total violation of due process. @DelhiPolice does nothing about anti-Muslim genocidal slogans but acts swiftly against “crime” of reporting hate speech & countering misinformation — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) June 27, 2022

Mohammed Zubair of @AltNews has been arrested. Giving hate speech is not a crime, but exposing hate speech is. Stop targeting journalists. @zoo_bear should be released immediately.#IStandWithZubair — Kaushik Raj (@kaushikrj6) June 27, 2022

India’s few fact-checking services, especially @AltNews, perform a vital service in our post-truth political environment, rife with disinformation. They debunk falsehoods whoever perpetrates them. To arrest @zoo_bear is an assault on truth. He should be released immediately. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) June 27, 2022

The bravest of us all.#FreeZubair — Alishan Jafri (@alishan_jafri) June 27, 2022

Zubair is the finest journalist of our times. Hanging my head in shame, and rage. #IStandWithZubair — Fatima Khan (@khanthefatima) June 27, 2022