French-based company to hire 3000 professionals in Hyderabad

Published: 27th June 2023 11:47 am IST
Hyderabad: A French-based company, Teleperformance, has announced its plans to hire 3000 professionals in Hyderabad. The company took the decision as it is gearing up to establish its facility in the city next month.

The decision was announced made following a meeting between the Teleperformance team and Telangana IT and Industries Minister, KT Rama Rao.

The company aims to recruit highly skilled individuals for its upcoming facility in the city which is scheduled to be inaugurated by the Minister in July.

Teleperformance is a global digital business service company. Its headquarter is located in France. It operates in 91 countries and serves 170 markets.

