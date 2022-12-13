French farmers’ leader deported while trying to attend Kisan Sabha meet

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Published: 13th December 2022 6:34 pm IST
Farmers (Representative Image)

Kochi: French farmers movement leader Christian Jisil, who arrived at the Kochi airport early on Tuesday, was stopped by immigration officials and was to be sent back.

Jisil arrived on a tourist visa and was expecting to take part in the meeting of the All India Kisan Sabha being held in Trissur.

Also Read
Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case: SC extends house arrest of Navlakha

According to the rules, anyone arriving to the country on a tourist visa cannot take part in political meetings.

As Jisil arrived on an airline from the Middle East, he would beput on a flight to the airport he came from.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Siasat Desk and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button