French farmers’ leader deported while trying to attend Kisan Sabha meet

Kochi: French farmers movement leader Christian Jisil, who arrived at the Kochi airport early on Tuesday, was stopped by immigration officials and was to be sent back.

Jisil arrived on a tourist visa and was expecting to take part in the meeting of the All India Kisan Sabha being held in Trissur.

According to the rules, anyone arriving to the country on a tourist visa cannot take part in political meetings.

As Jisil arrived on an airline from the Middle East, he would beput on a flight to the airport he came from.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Siasat Desk and is published from a syndicated feed.)