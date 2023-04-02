French Football Federation under fire for disallowing Ramadan fast breaks

The French Football Federation has instructed referees not to pause matches to allow Muslim players to break their fast during Ramadan, according to media reports on Friday. While England’s Premier League permits the practice, the Federation said in an email to referees that it does not comply with its regulations, including the strict respect of secularism in football.

The Federation’s decision has been criticized by the French Council of Muslim Worship as “discriminatory.” Council president Mohammed Moussaoui said in a statement that “it is regrettable that in 2023, we still have to fight against this type of discrimination.”

The issue has reignited the debate over secularism in France, which has seen growing tensions between Muslim communities and the authorities in recent years. The French government has implemented several controversial measures to uphold secularism, including a ban on the wearing of the burqa and niqab in public places.

During Ramadan, Muslims abstain from food and water from sunrise to sunset. The English Premier League has decided to permit matches to pause during this period, while the French Football Federation has taken a different stance. The Federation’s decision has been criticized by some as discriminatory towards Muslim players.

While several Muslim players in the Nice team have observed Ramadan without any problems, Nice coach Didier Digard said on Friday that he believes France should permit the breaks. However, he added that “nobody cares that they don’t do it, because we are not in a Muslim country. You have to accept the country you live in,” he told reporters.