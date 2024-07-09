French left-wing leader Melenchon vows to recognise Palestine

The leader of France’s left-wing New People’s Front bloc, Jean-Luc Melenchon, has pledged to recognise Palestinian statehood following his coalition’s victory in the recent French general election.

The New Popular Front won the majority of parliamentary seats in France’s early election, initiated by President Emmanuel Macron.

On Sunday, July 7, Melenchon celebrated their victory and announced their readiness to form a government, stating that they will have a prime minister from the New Popular Front.

He said that “France must recognise the Palestinian state now. The balance of power must show that the whole world condemns this genocide.”

Former Israeli minister Avigdor Lieberman urged French Jews to migrate to Israel in response to the success of the left-wing party.

Lieberman called the French leftist parties alliance “radical left.”

“I call on the French Jews to leave France and immigrate to the State of Israel. No time,” Lieberman wrote on X.

Since October 7, 2023, Israeli forces have been waging a devastating war on Gaza Strip, leaving more than 38,000 deaths and 87,828 injured, causing massive infrastructure destruction and an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe