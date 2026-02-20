French PM Macron’s India visit goes viral with Dhurandhar track

Hyderabad: French President Emmanuel Macron’s recent visit to India ended with a special tribute video that quickly went viral. The 43-second video, shared on X (formerly Twitter), featured the popular song “Na De Dil Pardesi Nu” from the hit Hindi film Dhurandhar. The video showed highlights of his trip, including ceremonial welcomes, a jog in Mumbai, temple visits, and cultural events. It was accompanied by the message “Thank you India!”, but what caught the most attention was the energetic Dhurandhar track playing in the background.

Why the Song Stood Out

The choice of music surprised many, as it’s not often that a Bollywood song is used in such a global setting. The song, part of Dhurandhar’s soundtrack, became a topic of conversation on social media. Fans commented on the post, with some saying, “Goated track. Goated leaders” and “That Dhurandhar song in the background is just lit.” The song added a fun and cultural touch to the video, making it even more memorable.

About the Dhurandhar Movie

Dhurandhar is an action-packed spy thriller starring Ranveer Singh, and it has become one of the highest-grossing films of all time. Released in December 2025, the film earned over Rs. 830 crores in India and Rs. 1300 crores worldwide. The movie features other big names like Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, and R. Madhavan. The music, including the popular title track, played a big part in the film’s success.

Sequel to Dhurandhar

Due to the film’s massive success, a sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, will be released on March 19, 2026. It will release during major festivals like Eid and Gudi Padwa and is expected to continue the action-packed story with Ranveer Singh’s character transforming into a spy.