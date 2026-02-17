French President Emmanuel Macron arrives in Mumbai

Modi and Macron's discussions will focus on cementing the strategic ties and further diversifying them into new and emerging areas.

French President Emmanuel Macron meets Maharashtra CM Devedra Fdnavis

Mumbai: French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday, Februaru 16, ahead of his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where the two leaders will review the progress made in the India-France strategic partnership.Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were present at the Mumbai airport to receive the French leader.

“Bienvenue à Mumbai! A very warm welcome to the President of France, H.E. Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron as they arrive in Mumbai! Maharashtra welcomes you! Wishing Hon President Macron and the entire French delegation a pleasant stay and a successful visit,” Fadnavis posted on X around 2 am, shortly after Macron landed in Mumbai.

Deputy chief ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar were also present to greet Macron.

As he boarded the flight for India, Macron had posted on X: “En route to India! Three days from Mumbai to New Delhi to take our strategic partnership even further. On board with me: business leaders and the economic, industrial, cultural and digital players who give real, tangible life to the ties between India and France. Together, we will go even further in our cooperation. See you tomorrow, my dear friend @NarendraModi!”

Both the leaders will also exchange views on issues of regional and global importance. They will review the progress made in the India-France strategic partnership.

President Macron is on an official visit to India from February 17 to 19 at the invitation of PM Modi to participate in the AI Impact Summit hosted by India, as well as hold a bilateral summit with the latter in Mumbai.

This is President Macron’s fourth visit to India and his first visit to Mumbai.

On Tuesday afternoon, the two leaders will hold bilateral engagements at Lok Bhavan in South Mumbai. Later, they will inaugurate the India-France Year of Innovation 2026 and address a gathering of business leaders, start-ups, researchers and other innovators from both countries.

