Fresh allegations against Karnataka MLA over driver’s death

Gadag: The family of Sunil Lamani, the car driver of Shirahatti MLA Dr Chandru Lamani, has made serious allegations against the legislator while demanding a fresh investigation into the driver’s death, which was initially treated as a case of suicide.

Sunil Lamani was found hanging on January 9, 2025. Although police had registered it as a suicide case, the deceased’s family has now alleged that there were suspicious circumstances surrounding his death and has sought a comprehensive probe.

Addressing the media, Sunil’s parents and brother alleged that the MLA had threatened the deceased because he was aware of certain alleged irregularities. They further claimed that Sunil had not been paid his salary properly and expressed suspicion over the circumstances leading to his death.

Also Read Three killed as house collapses amid heavy rain in Mangaluru

The family also alleged that they have been receiving threats after raising questions about the case. According to them, the MLA allegedly warned that if they continued to pursue the matter, their elder son would also face dire consequences. They further claimed that a PSI attached to the Lakshmeshwar Police Station had also intimidated them.

The family alleged that they were made to run from pillar to post for nearly a year to obtain the post-mortem report. They have urged the authorities to conduct an impartial investigation and ensure justice.

Sunil Lamani was found dead at the residence of MLA Dr Chandru Lamani in Lakshmeshwar town of Gadag district. At the time of the incident, police had suspected that the death was linked to a family dispute. Sunil, who was also a relative of the MLA, was reportedly facing differences with his brothers over the construction of a house, which was believed to have contributed to his mental distress.

However, the family has consistently disputed the suicide theory. They alleged that police removed the body before other family members could reach the spot and claimed there were visible bloodstains on Sunil’s neck, raising suspicion of foul play.

According to the family, if it had been a case of hanging, there would have been typical ligature marks and other visible signs associated with suicide. Instead, they claim the injuries they observed suggested that the death may not have been a suicide and have demanded that investigators examine the possibility of homicide.

The allegations made by the family have not been independently verified, and there has been no official response from MLA Dr Chandru Lamani regarding the latest claims. Police have also not announced any fresh investigation into the case as of now.