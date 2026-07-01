Three killed as house collapses amid heavy rain in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: Three members of a family, including a woman and two young girls, were killed after the roof and walls of an old tiled house collapsed in Mangaluru’s Kankanady area early Wednesday following incessant rainfall across Dakshina Kannada district.

The tragic incident occurred in the early hours when the victims were asleep inside the house. According to preliminary information, continuous overnight rain had weakened the structure, causing the roof and walls to suddenly cave in and trap the occupants beneath the debris.

Local residents, along with personnel from the Fire and Emergency Services Department, immediately rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. After clearing the rubble, they managed to rescue a man and two young girls who were trapped under the collapsed structure. The injured were pulled out alive and shifted for medical treatment.

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However, a woman and two other girls succumbed to their injuries at the scene before they could be rescued. Their bodies were later recovered from the debris and sent for post-mortem examination.

Officials suspect that the old tiled house had become structurally weak after being battered by relentless rainfall since Tuesday night. The walls are believed to have become heavily waterlogged, eventually leading to the collapse.

The incident has once again highlighted the risks posed by ageing residential structures during the monsoon season, particularly in coastal Karnataka, which has been witnessing widespread heavy rainfall over the past few days.

Police from the Kankanady Police Station visited the spot, conducted an inspection and initiated an investigation into the incident. Revenue and civic officials are also expected to assess the damage and extend necessary assistance to the affected family.