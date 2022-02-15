Fresh Buzz: Vikrant Massey gets married

Mumbai: It’s time for band baaja baaraat in film and telly industry. After Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar Rajkummar-Patralekhaa and Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera, now another couple has tied the knot. Well, well, in a suprising that came in the wee hours of Tuesday, Vikrant Massey tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Sheetal Thakur.

According to Pinkvilla, the couple had a registered marriage on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, February 14. It was a private ceremony in the presence of their familie only, report said.

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur got engaged on in an intimate roka ceremony in 2019.

The ‘Ginny Weds Sunny’ actor had once wrote a heartfelt message for Sheetal that read, “Nothing extravagant about this picture…Just that one person who is my rock!!! So just thought of telling you out there, that come what may, sunshine or rain, appreciate the presence of your family & loved ones. It doesn’t matter what you do, how you live or how much money you make, THEY WILL ALWAYS BE THERE!!! Just take a moment to appreciate & thank them for whatever they bring to your life.”

On the work front, the actor is currently shooting for the film ‘Gaslight’ starring Sara Ali Khan. He also has in ‘Forensic’ alongside Radhika Apte.