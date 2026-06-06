Fresh case filed against Raja Singh over communal remarks

Hyderabad: One more case was registered against Goshamahal MLA, T Raja Singh at Dabeerpura police station for allegedly promoting enmity between groups based on religion, through his recent statements to a news channel.

The case was booked following a complaint lodged by Mohammed Faiz Ali Khan, a resident of Dabeerpura.

Also Read Protests held in Telangana over Raja Singh’s communal remarks

Complaint details

The complainant stated that in a video, instead of confining himself to any lawful political comment, he (Raja Singh) deliberately targets the Muslim community and uses a vulgar, sexually humiliating and communally provocative expression against Muslim women.

“Raja Singh states that Muslim men are willing or ready to give their wives, sisters and women to Raja Singh. The exact original words, tone and context are available in the enclosed video and may kindly be officially transcribed by the Investigating officer,” alleged the complainant.

The complainant further stated that the said statement is not a casual remark, joke, criticism or political exaggeration. It is a direct attack on the dignity of Muslim women and an intentional provocation aimed at Muslim men.

“By dragging Muslim wives, sisters and women into a communal speech and portraying them as objects of insult, the accused has attempted to shame an entire religious community, outrage the dignity and modesty of women, and create anger, fear and resentment between communities.

The offence becomes more serious because the accused is not an unknown private individual. He is a sitting MLA and a repeat public speaker whose words are widely circulated and acted upon by his followers,” said the complainant.