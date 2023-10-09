Fresh look inside Mahesh Babu’s Rs 28 crore Hyderabad home

Hyderabad: Mahesh Babu, a celebrated figure in Tollywood, is renowned not just for his acting prowess but also for his opulent lifestyle. With a staggering net worth of Rs 256 crores, the actor’s lifestyle reflects affluence and luxury. The heart of his opulence lies in his Rs 28 crore worth home nestled in the plush area of the city, Film Nagar.

Not just one, reportedly, Mahesh Babu owns two houses in the same area. This makes him neighbours with the biggest stars in Tollywood, like Rana Daggubati, Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya.

Recently, Mahesh’s wife, Namrata, gave fans a glimpse into their extravagant abode through Instagram. The living area exudes a royal and lavish aura, adorned with luxurious sofas and warm lighting, creating an inviting ambience.

With aesthetic, lavish leather fittings, wooden panels and a lot of dark hues, the superstar’s house is an embodiment of comfort, luxury and all things classy. Have a look at more photos.

On the professional front, Mahesh Babu is currently working on his next project Guntur Kaaram which is slated to release during Sankranti 2024. Apart from this, he also has a movie with SS Rajamouli.