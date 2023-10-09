Fresh look inside Mahesh Babu’s Rs 28 crore Hyderabad home

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 9th October 2023 5:28 pm IST
Fresh look inside Mahesh Babu's Rs 28 crore Hyderabad home
Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's house in Hyderabad (Instagram)

Hyderabad: Mahesh Babu, a celebrated figure in Tollywood, is renowned not just for his acting prowess but also for his opulent lifestyle. With a staggering net worth of Rs 256 crores, the actor’s lifestyle reflects affluence and luxury. The heart of his opulence lies in his Rs 28 crore worth home nestled in the plush area of the city, Film Nagar.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

Not just one, reportedly, Mahesh Babu owns two houses in the same area. This makes him neighbours with the biggest stars in Tollywood, like Rana Daggubati, Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya.

Recently, Mahesh’s wife, Namrata, gave fans a glimpse into their extravagant abode through Instagram. The living area exudes a royal and lavish aura, adorned with luxurious sofas and warm lighting, creating an inviting ambience.

MS Education Academy

With aesthetic, lavish leather fittings, wooden panels and a lot of dark hues, the superstar’s house is an embodiment of comfort, luxury and all things classy. Have a look at more photos.

On the professional front, Mahesh Babu is currently working on his next project Guntur Kaaram which is slated to release during Sankranti 2024. Apart from this, he also has a movie with SS Rajamouli.

Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 9th October 2023 5:28 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Tollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Rasti Amena

Rasti Amena

Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and more. Amena holds BA in Mass Communication and Journalism from Roots College.
Back to top button