Fresh reports of clashes between forces, protestors on Parliament St

New Delhi: Students in Delhi have refused to halt their agitation as thousands remain stationed at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday, July 22, supporting the Cockroach Janta Party’s protest in demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak.

Cockroach Janta Party spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka has clarified that the party does not pay heed to the allegations raised by Aam Aadmi Party nor the Congress.

“Aam Aadmi Party jo kahrahi hai, Congress jo kahrahi hai that is none of our business. We are protesting over one issue.”

After writing to climate activist Sonam Wangchuk to request him to end his hunger strike, a group of INDIA bloc MPs were denied entry at the Medanta Hospital. Haryana Police stopped the minister fromseeing the activist, saying only family members can visit him.

#WATCH | Gurugram, Haryana: Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj says, "We will remain sitting until we get an opportunity to meet him and whether it is night or morning, we will go only after meeting him. Show us this medical protocol. Many leaders came before us, you let them go and… https://t.co/MTUsRpeUUX pic.twitter.com/blcXUXne3A — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2026

Wangchuk had earlier submitted a letter, wherein he said he will end his hunger strike, provided the government assures him that the young protesters do not face any punitive action for the Sansad Chalo march on July 20.

“During our discussion, you assured me that the Government would positively consider the following: Adequate compensation for the families of students who committed suicide following the examination paper leak. A meaningful discussion in the Parliament to ensure accountability, including consideration of the resignation of the Hon’ble Education Minister.”

He requested unequivocal assurance from the ministers that none of the young protesters will face any punitive or retaliatory legal action for participating in the movement. “Their only ‘offense’ has been to raise their voice for a fair and accountable education system,” wrote Wangchuk.

Delhi High Court sought a response from the Centre and the Delhi Police on student petitions that claimed use of “excessive force” against protesters during the Sansad Chalo march led by CJP on Monday, July 20. The Court directed the police to retain and safeguard all records of the incident, not excluding CCTV footage and videography, if any taken in accordance with the existing Standard Operating Procedure.

Also Read Union Ministers meet Sonam Wangchuk at Gurugram hospital

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Tear gas at Parliament Street

There are fresh reports of clashes between security forces and protestors at Parliament Street late Wednesday night. A video of the clash emerged on social media.

According to one report, a few students allegedly targeted some police officers. To rescue them, personnel from Rapid Action Force and the Delhi Police rushed in, only escalating the tense situation.

Recorded by my friend @Sachingupta a while ago. Police use tear gas to disperse protesters near Jantar Mantar in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/v7m4s1W2dU — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) July 22, 2026

Counsel students to remain focusd on studies: University Association

08:12 pm: The Association of Indian Universities (AIU) has asked varsities and higher education institutions (HEIs) across the country to counsel students to remain focused on their studies and discourage them from participating in protests over recent examination controversies.

The AIU said prolonged agitations come “at a considerable cost” to students’ academic progress.

DU Teachers’ Front slams carsity’s protest statements

08:10 pm: The Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF) on Wednesday criticised the Delhi University administration’s statement on social media regarding recent student protests, alleging that the varsity had failed to acknowledge the violence faced by students, choosing instead to discredit the movement.

JP Nadda leaves for BJP headquarters

08:02 pm: Union Health Minister JP Nadda was seen leaving for the BJP headquarters at around 7:56 pm.

https://twitter.com/PTI_News/status/2079936213432275055?s=20

Dharmendra Pradhan chairs two-day conclave, fails to address resignation calls

07:56 pm: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, whose resignation is beign demanded across the nation chaired a two-day conclave of Education Minister from states and union Territories.

VIDEO | Delhi: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) chairs a two-day conclave of Education Ministers from states and Union Territories on DoSEL schemes.



While addressing the event, he says, "July 29 is an important occasion for all of us. It marks the… pic.twitter.com/3zwYzRsfvC — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 22, 2026

Wrestler bahrang Punia joins protest

07:49 pm: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia joined protesters at Jantar Mantar in Delhi where the Cockroach Janta Party leadership is stationed.

“The wrestlers are back at Jantar Mantar! Bajrang Punia joined the protest to demand the immediate resignation of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and an end to police brutality,” the handle of ‘Cockroach is Back’ said on X.

“We won’t back down. All people’s movements stand united.”

If Kisan Andolan could go on for a year, we will also not stop until we win: Dipke

07:40 pm: Abhijeet Dipke, founder of CJP has said that their movemet will not end until Dharmendra Pradhan is sacked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “If the kisan andolan could go on for a year until they won, we will alos not stop until we win! Jai Hind,” said Dipke in a post on X.

The video also shows Indian farmers’ rights activist Rakesh Tikait joining Dipke at the stage at Jantar Mantar protest site. “Today, the youth of the country stand firm for their future and justice. When farmers and students come together, those in power have no choice but to bow down,” the party wrote on X.

I want to make it clear – this protest will not end until Dharmendra Pradhan is sacked by PM Modi. If the kisan andolan could go on for a year until they won, we will also not stop until we win! Jai Hind pic.twitter.com/B6KNJSRQzu — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) July 22, 2026

Police stop Opposition MPs from visiting Wangchuk

07:23 pm: Police stopped INDIA bloc MPs from meeting climate activist Sonam Wangchuk at the Medanta Hospital entrance.

#WATCH | Gurugram, Haryana: Police stopped a delegation of the opposition MPs from meeting activist Sonam Wangchuk at Medanta Hospital. pic.twitter.com/5Mnezl4G1b — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2026

Lathi mat lekar aana, gun lekar aana, seedha maardena: Protester to police

06:56 pm: Undeterred by police lathi-charge, tear gas shells, and extreme force during the Parlimanet march on July 20, a protester who went viral for asking the security personnel to beat him even more has explained the incident.

The protester came from Nagpur for the Cockroach Janta Party protests. On the day of the march, he was being assaulted by the Security forces with lathis and after a while, he himself was seen asking the officers to beat him.

“They began hitting me and I was just standing there,” the protester told Peek TV. “Five officers used baton-charge against me. I asked him why are you hitting me then said, ‘beat me sir hit me then murder me.'”

He said that a woman officer noticed the incident being captured on video and stopped the assault. However, he alleged that when the recording stopped, at least 25 more officers joined, including CRPF, RAF, Delhi Police, began hitting him. One woman officer even said, “Iss mote ko pakdo (Catch this fat guy),” the protester recounted, questioning the security force of using derogatory language.

When asked about his motivation to continue participating in the protest, the demonstrator just said, “Abhi agar inhe kuch karna hai toh lathiya mat lekar aana, gun lekar aana, seedha mardena bhai (If they want to do something now, they shouldn’t come with lathis; they should bring guns and just kill me outright, brother).”

All Delhi metro stations now open

06:42 pm: All 17 metro stations closed earlier in Delhi over “security reasons are now open, says Delhi metro authorities.

India needs you, not in suffering, but in service: Opposition MPs urge Wangchuk to end fast

06:45 pm: Assuring Sonam Wangchuk that his message had resonated across the country and would now be raised in Parliament, a delegation of opposition MPs urged the activist to end his indefinite hunger strike that entered its 25th day on Wednesday.

“The nation, especially its youth, needs your wisdom and guidance far more than your sacrifice… Just as the Union Territory of Ladakh needs Sonam Wangchuk, India needs you too… not in suffering, but in service, serving those causes that will benefit generations to come. The country needs you,” the MPs said in a letter handed over to the activist.

Protests held across India demanding Pradhan to resign

06:35 pm: Nationwide protests were held on Wednesday in solidarity with Sonam Wangchuk, and the Cockroach Janta Party i demanding the resignation of the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Students held demonstrations in Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Indore, Bhopal, Patna, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Kolkata, bengaluru, Goa, Ladakh, and Mizoram.

INDIA UNITED AGAINST DHARMENDRA PRADHAN



Protests across Indore, Hyderabad, Pune, Bhopal, Patna, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Goa, Ladakh, and many more.. the nation has awakened! pic.twitter.com/GEZ8ue8R2O — Cockroach is Back (@Cockroachisback) July 22, 2026

BJP workers support officers, chant ‘Delhi Police danda chalao hum tumhare saath hai’

A widely shared video shows a large group of Hindutva workers standign behind security officers, chanting, “Delhi police tum se garj pehlaao hum tumhare saath hai (Delhi Police, make them yield to your demands, we stand with you),” and “Jai Shri Ram” slogans while the officials stood still.

Click here to see the video.

Total police state in Mumbai, alleges CJP

06:21 pm: The Cockroach Janta Party said that Mumbai has been take over by police with peaceful protesters being “dragged” on the street and students “stalked” by officers.

Sharing a video on X of women police officers taking away protesters, the CJP said, “Total police state in Mumbai! Peaceful students are taking to the streets in Chembur, Juhu, and Shivaji Park to demand basic accountability, and Mumbai Police is behaving like a private squad of thugs.”

“Women are being dragged on the street. Officers are stalking students at their homes and demanding live locations without any warrant,” the post read. The organisation alleged that detained students are ebing illegally cut off from their lawyers.

“This is blatant, lawless intimidation. Release our students immediately and give them access tot heir lawyers. Your petty tactics can not crush this movement.”

CJP claims Instagram account momentarily disabled by Modi

05:40 pm: Cockroach Janta Party’s Instagram account was momentarily taken down and was restored again.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke blamed PM Modi for the take down in his social media post.

“Cockroach Janta party’s Instagram account has been taken down by Narendra Modi,” read the post on X.

Delhi Additional CP Sandeep Lamba removed from security duty

05:13 pm: IPS officer Sandeep Lamba, who was captured slapping a woman protester unprovoked during the Sansad Chalo march has been removed from security duty in New Delhi.

Used to getting punched, my job is to express will of people: Rahul

05:04 pm: Leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha during his press conference at Indira Bhavan said his job is to express the will of the people and that he is used to getting punched in the process. “These are small costs,” said Gandhi.

“It’s a huge honour to be able to express will of people. Happy to take more,” he said on getting hurt during Tuesday’s protest. “Treat me five times worse, I don’t care…The focus has to be on what was done to the students. The focus has to be on the education system, on paper leaks, and on the cost that these children have been forced to pay.”

“So do whatever you want to me. Five times, 10 times, I don’t care. In fact, I like it because I learn from it.”

Delhi security personnel stop protesters with posters on metro

05:03 pm: Security personnel stopped a group of young individuals carrying posters in support of the Cockroach Janta Party, demanding resignation of the Union Education Minister from entering the metro station, claiming the posters were “anti-social.”

“Iss desh me dictatorship bilkul aachuki hai, democracy kuch bachi nahi. Ek poster le jaane se rokrahe hai. This has nothing anti-social in it,” the protesters said. (Dictatorship has well and truly arrived in this country; nothing of democracy remains. They are stopping people from carrying a poster. There is nothing anti-social about it.)

“Idhar bhaga udhar bhaga bhaga bhaga Gen-Z ko dekhkar Modi g*nd uthakar bhaga,” their posters read.

SC Bar Association president writes to Modi, Shah on police brutality

04:42 pm: Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president Vikas Singh on Wednesday wrote e to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking a judicial inquiry into the police action on students and lawyers during the July 20 protests in Delhi.

In his representation, the senior advocate alleged that police resorted to an “unprovoked and disproportionate” lathi-charge on peaceful protesters, resulting in injuries to students, lawyers, journalists and medical personnel.

BJP attitude towards CJP sensitive, claims Delhi MP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Bansuri Swaraj has claimed that the government responded in a sensitive manner to the Cockroach Janta Party’s protests, which began as a students’ movement.

“You will observe that the government’s attitude towards this movement has been sensitive,” said Swaraj. “Dipke, who arrived from America on June 6, began his protest on June 20. The Delhi Police granted him permission at the airport itself.”

“Bear in mind that the Delhi Police did not wait for CJP lawyers to arrive and formally request permission; out of respect for democracy, they granted permission that very day,” she added.

The government did not allow any negligence at its level, and as long as the protest remained peaceful, it allowed it to continue, Swaraj claimed.

Cockroach Janta Party urges Sonam Wangchuk to end fast

04:19 pm: Cockroach Janta Party, including the outfit leader Abhijeet Dipke, has appealed to Sonam Wangchuk to end his ongoing hunger strike and take care of his health. “The struggle will not end with your fast. We will continue the protests and take this fight forward until our demands for examination justice are met,” wrote CJP in a letter to the activist.

“We will do everything we can to keep it moving.”

Rahul to hold press meet soon

04:10 pm: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will be addressing a press conference at Indira Bhawan in the coming hours.

CJP insists meeting govt at either Jantar Mantar or a neutral place

04:08 pm: Cockroach Janta Party chief spokesperson Saurav Das on Wednesday afternoon said that the organisation is ready to meet the government, but at a “neutral place” near Jantar Mantar, and only if the centre has an “intention” of accepting their demands.

The Delhi Police had reached out to the outfit earlier, saying Union Health Minister JP Nadda wishes to hold talks with the CJP delegation again, Das recounted. However, they declined the invitation to meet the minister at his residence, insisting talks should take place at either Jantar Mantar or a nearby neutral venue.

Das said CJP has not yet received a statement from the government on this matter. “If the government is concerned about security at the protest site, we are willing to meet at a neutral venue near Jantar Mantar. We are still waiting to hear back from them.”

“It is important they intend to listen to our demands. We do not have time for pointless talks

‘Sab yaad rakha jaayega,’ says Naseeruddin Shah to govt

04:00 pm: His heart is aching and he is furious at the injustice meted out to the young by masked “goons” who remind him of American ICE agents, actor Naseeruddin Shah said on Wednesday in a strongly worded statement against the police crackdown on protesting students.

“Sab yaad rakha jayega (Everything will be remembered),” Shah said in an emotional video posted on Instagram while asking students to continue their fight.

Right now, my heart is aching, and I am also boiling with anger to see how our kids are being meted out injustice by these goons who remind me of American ICE agents, wearing masks and carrying sticks. Think about your own children sometimes and know that you will face consequences for you actions one day for sure,” he said.

“To the children, I want to say that don’t lose courage as sympathies of many are with you. There are many who are with you, keep fighting. I have always had hope with the youth of my country and it has only grown stronger now. You keep fighting your battle, we all are with you. And to the rulers of this country, I just want to say this, sab yaad rakha jaayega (everything will be remembered),” he said.

Hello Mantri, you think you’re God? Arijit Singh on CJP protests

03:45 pm: Arijit Singh has joined a growing list of celebrities speaking out against the police brutality on demonstrators during the protest march on Monday, July 20. The acclaimed musician took to social media to express his anger over videos showing students being lathi-charged during the protest, calling out both the authorities and the Delhi Police.

“Yaar, ab toh students ko maar rahe hain yahaan aap log. Hello neta, mantri!! Hello Delhi Police, aren’t you ashamed!!?? Kya chal raha hai bhai!! Apne aapko bhagwan samajh liya hai kya? Har cheez yaad rakhi jayegi! Har Har Mahadev! Yaad rakhna, the only constant is change!” he wrote.

(Man, you people are actually beating up students here now. Hello politicians, ministers! Hello Delhi Police—aren’t you ashamed?! What is going on, brother? Do you think you’re God? Everything will be remembered! Har Har Mahadev! Remember, the only constant is change!)

Unke liye antangwadi hai lekin hum apne liye desh bhakt hai: Visually impaired group joins protest

03:30 pm: A group of visually impaired men joined the Sansad Chalo protest march on Monday from the Nangloi locality of Delhi’s West district, calling out the ministers for sending their children to foreign universities.

When asked about the police using tear gas shells and lathicharge, one of the men said, “Unke liye hum antangwadi hai lekin hum apne liye desh bhakt hai (To them, we are terrorists, but to ourselves, we are patriots).”

He claimed that the ministers who go house-to-house asking for votes during elections are the same political leaders who ordered the police to use force against the students.

Click here to see their video.

Aftermath of police brutality during Sansad Chalo march on Monday

Injured students, allegedly hurt after police lathicharged and fired tear gas shells on protesters on Monday. (Source: PTI)

Footwear collected after the July 20 ‘Chalo Sansad’ protest is displayed at Jantar Mantar as a symbol of the police crackdown during the demonstration. (Source: PTI)

Injured protesters who were allegedly hurt during clashes with security personnel on Monday, at Jantar Mantar during the demonstration. (Source: PTI)

An injured student, allegedly hurt after police lathicharged and fired tear gas shells on protesters on Monday. (Source: PTI)

An injured student, allegedly hurt after police lathicharged and fired tear gas shells on protesters on Monday. (Source: PTI)

A portrait of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and a copy of the Constitution of India and the Ramcharitmanas displayed at Jantar Mantar during an ongoing demonstration over the NEET issue, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 21, 2026. (Source: PTI)

Police fire tear gas shells, lathicharge student protesters demanding Pradhan’s resignation in Patna

03:15 pm: The Bihar Police on Wednesday fired tear gas shells, used water cannon and baton-charged to thwart a “Lok Bhavan march” of student leaders in Patna, who were demanding Pradhan’s resignation over NEET paper leak.

The protesters gathered under the banner of the All India Students’ Association (AISA), an affiliate of the CPI(ML) Liberation, and they faced the police action near Gandhi Maidan, about three km away from the Governor’s residence.

Click here to see the video.

Video shows Delhi Police using electric shock baton against woman protesters

2:30 pm: Videos surfaced on social media on Wednesday showing Rapid Action Force personnel using electric shock against woman protesters while they were raising slogans during the protest.

“Baarish ka mausam hai, humein electric shock de rahe hain. (In the rain, they are using electric shock against us),” a woman was heard saying in the video.

Click here to see the video.

Scrapping NEET only solution: TN Chief Minister Vijay

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay said the Union government must respect the sentiments of people and students on the NEET issue and scrap it altogether and that is the only solution to the issue.

Ready for detailed discussion on NEET paper leak: Govt pacifies Opposition, not the students

02:11 pm: Amid the opposition offensive over the NEET paper leak issue, the government said it was willing to hold a detailed discussion in the Lok Sabha on the matter while making it clear that street protests won’t yield any results.

As soon as the Lok Sabha reassembled at noon after an earlier adjournment, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla asked Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju to make a statement, but Congress leader KC Venugopal intervened to assert that the Opposition is also seeking the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

“Our demand is simple. When the entire nation is feeling the pain of our students – all other business of the House should be set aside and this burning issue should be top priority for Parliament,” Venugopal said.

Awakened a country that forgot to ask questions, says CJP

02:00 pm: Cockroach Janta Party has announced that they will not leave Jantar Mantar until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns.

Addressing the crowd of protesters at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday, July 22, CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said the organisation’s movement has already achieved two goals, including awakening a country that had forgotten to ask questions to the government.

“Hamara andolan already do jeet haasil karchuka hai. Jis desh me sawal puchna bhol gaye the, jis desh me sarkar ko criticise karna, sarkar se sawaal karna deshdroh mana jaata tha, uss desh ko humne jagadiya aur usse abhi sawal kar raha hai,” said Ranka.

(Our movement has already achieved two victories. We have awakened a country that had forgotten how to ask questions—a nation where criticizing the government or questioning it was deemed an act of treason—and now, that very country is raising questions.)

We will not leave Jantar Mantar until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns!



जिस देश में लोग सवाल पूछना भूल गए थे, जिस देश में सरकार को criticise करना देशद्रोह माना जाता था – उस देश को अब हमने जगा दिया है।



और अब ये देश सवाल करने लगा है! अब हम डरेंगे नहीं, आँख में आँख डाल कर बात करेंगे।… pic.twitter.com/mqXerNCeGF — Cockroach is Back (@Cockroachisback) July 22, 2026

Youth will find ways to join protest even if all metro stations are shut, says Kejriwal

01:53 pm: Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said young protesters “will find a way” to join the agitation even if all the metro stations are shut down.

“Closing the metro stations is wrong. The more the government tries to stop students and protesters, the more the movement will grow. Even if you close all the metro stations, they will walk. These are young people. It will be good for the government to listen to these young protesters,” he said.

Accusing the Centre of trying to suppress the student movement instead of addressing its demands, Kejriwal said, “Do not try to stop these young protesters. They will find a way to join the protest.”

Issue is not about Congress, SP, BJP; it is of the youth: Akhilesh

01:44 pm: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav during the Monsoon Session on Wednesday, demanded the resignation of Union

“This issue is not about Congress, Samajwadi Party or the BJP. This issue is of the youth, students and the young people,” he said, accusing the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla of forming an agreement to disallow the party from speaking.

"यह मुद्दा समाजवादी पार्टी, कांग्रेस और बीजेपी का नहीं है, यह मुद्दा युवाओं छात्र और नौजवानों का है। क्या बेटियों के कपड़े फाड़ेंगे आप? युवाओं के लिए सदन में क्यों नहीं बोल सकते हैं।"



– माननीय राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष श्री अखिलेश यादव जी pic.twitter.com/6k1kU9w0Lm — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) July 22, 2026

“We are all fighting for them. If we don’t listen to the youth, they will come onto the streets. Will you tear the clothes of our daughters? Why can’t you speak up for the youth in the House?” He stressed the police brutality the students faced during the Sansad Chalo march on Monday, demanding the Prime Minister address the issue.

“That is the reason we went to the PM’s residence. Can he not give a statement? He easily talks about them outside of India”

CJP urges supporters not to send more food to avoid wasting

01:15 pm: Cockroach Janta Party at around 1 pm posted an update on X, saying the protesters have received enough food for the day. “Please do not send any more food, as we want to ensure nothing goes to waste. A huge thank you to everyone who contributed,” wrote the organisation.

Supporters from across the country have been sending food, supplies, medical aid, first-aid and other health supplies to protesters gathered at Jantar Mantar in solidarity.

16 metro stations closed over “security reasons”

01:05 pm: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Wednesday morning closed 16 metro stations citing “security reasons” amid the ongoing CJP protest. The closures have left hundreds of commuters, including office-goers and students, stranded, forcing many to change routes midway, exit at unfamiliar stations and scramble for alternative transport during the morning rush.

Commuters gather outside gate no. 4 of the Mandi House metro station as it is being closed due to security reasons, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 22, 2026. (Source: PTI)

Rapid Action Force (RAF) and Police personnel stand guard outside Patel Chowk Metro station after it was closed due to ‘security reasons’, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 22, 2026. (Source: PTI)

Commuters gather outside Janpath metro station as it is being closed due to ‘security reasons’, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 22, 2026. (Source: PTI)

Not interested: CJI declines to hear urgent plea on police brutality on students

12:45 pm: The Supreme Court declined to urgently list a plea seeking action against Delhi police for its handling of student protesters during the Cockroach Janata Party’s (CJP) march to Parliament, with Chief Justice of India Surya Kant telling the lawyer mentioning the matter, “Don’t waste our time, and don’t waste your time.”

When the lawyer pressed on the issue, stating that there were videos of the police cracking down on students demanding proper conduct of the NEET exam, and reforms in the National Testing Agency, the CJI said, “We are not interested in videos; we don’t have time to watch.”

Govt ready to discuss NEET paper leak

12:22 pm: The government on Wednesday told the Lok Sabha that it is willing to hold a discussion on the NEET paper leak issue, and urged Speaker Om Birla to convene a meeting of all parties to decide on the rule, date and duration of the debate.

As soon as the House reassembled at noon after an earlier adjournment, Birla asked Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju to make a statement, but Congress leader K C Venugopal intervened to assert that the Opposition is also seeking the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Rijiju said the government is willing to hold a discussion on the NEET paper leak issue, but the Speaker will have to meet floor leaders of all parties to decide on the rule under which the discussion will be held, its date and duration.

Amid Opposition sloganeering, the House was adjourned till 2 pm.

Rahul Gandhi misused LoP privileges, protest outside PM’s residence childish: BJP

12:42 pm: The BJP accused Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi of misusing the privileges associated with his constitutional post by staging a protest outside PM Narendra Modi’s residence and alleged that the Congress leader wants to come to power by dividing the country.

The party also accused Gandhi of being “hand in glove with anti-national elements” and described his action as an example of “directionless” and “childish” politics.

Congress leaders, led by Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge, had staged a dharna outside the prime minister’s residence on Tuesday, demanding Modi’s resignation over the police action against students protesting the alleged NEET paper leak.

Opposition MPs stage protest during Parliament’s Monsoon session

Rahul Gandhi, Congress MPs Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal and Imran Pratapgarhi, TMC MP Mahua Moitra, JMM MP Mahua Maji and other opposition leaders stage a protest wearing black clothes to express solidarity with students protesting against the NEET paper leak issue, during the Monsoon session of Parliament. (Source: PTI)

Rahul Gandhi, right, Samajwadi Party (SP) MPs Akhilesh Yadav, front centre, and Awadhesh Prasad, left, and other opposition leaders stage a protest wearing black clothes to express solidarity with students protesting against the NEET paper leak issue. (Source: PTI)

Samajwadi Party (SP) MPs Dharmendra Yadav and Awadhesh Prasad and other opposition leaders stage a protest wearing black clothes to express solidarity with students protesting against the NEET paper leak issue. (Source: PTI)

Inside Parliament House Complex, Congress Nagarkurnool MP Dr Mallu Ravi joined INDIA bloc leaders and MPs in a protest over the alleged NEET paper leak and the Government’s handling of the issue on Wednesday. The Opposition reiterated its demand for a full discussion in Parliament, accountability from those responsible for the exam irregularities, and justice for the lakhs of students affected, asserting that a fair and corruption-free examination system was essential to protect the aspirations of India’s youth.

Abhijeet Dipke calls out Modi, says politics not just election rallies

10:14 am: Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke on Wednesday called out Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his silence over the protests and Wangchuk’s hunger strike.

“It’s day 25 of Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike. The PM is yet to break his silence,” he wrote on X. “Mr Narendra Modi, politics is not just about doing election rallies and winning elections. It’s about being accountable and answerable to people.”

He asked Modi to explain why he has not yet reached out to Wangchuk, or why he has not yet resolved the issue and ended the activist’s hunger strike.

“Tell the country why your police was so brutal against the students who were peacefully protesting for more than a month now,” Dipke continued.

“Tell the country why Dharmendra Pradhan is so important to you even after so many deaths of students?”

It’s day 25 of @Wangchuk66’s hunger-strike. The PM is yet to break his silence.



Mr. @narendramodi, politics is not just about doing election rallies and winning elections. It’s about being accountable and answerable to people.



Tell the country why have you not reached out to… pic.twitter.com/oECSB96m36 — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) July 22, 2026

People across India send food to protesters via Swiggy, Zomato

11:20 am: Delivery partners from Zomato and Swiggy have been bringing food to protesters at Jantar Mantar, sent by people from across the country.

One order came from Anuj Rawat in Maharashtra, who asked that the food be given to anyone hungry at the site, while another sender, Anil Yadav, arranged 25 vegetarian thalis from Greater Kailash to support the protesting students. Pizzas and burgers were also delivered in bulk, with instructions to hand them over to those protesting at the site.

TMC leader submits complaint to UN on police brutality on students

08:24 am: Trinamool Congress national spokesperson Saket Gokhale has filed a complaint with the United Nations over the police brutality against students during the Sansad Chalo march on Monday, July 20.

He said that he filed the Special Procedures complaint with the UN because “every route at home is being held shut by the Modi govt.” Gokhale said that the government, instead of having some shame, is brazening it out as usual.

“Five FIRS against protesters, with more promised. Not one FIR against a single officer. No independent inquiry,” the TMC leader wrote.

“Modi is untroubled by what Indians say,” he said, adding that the PM seems to care a lot more about his image internationally, which he manages by spending crores of rupees.