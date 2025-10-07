Fresh snowfall in higher reaches of Kashmir

Srinagar: Fresh snowfall blanketed several famous tourist resorts and higher reaches in Kashmir on Tuesday, while the plains were lashed with rains, officials said.

The wet weather has led to a sharp drop in day temperatures across the valley.

Gulmarg, Pahalgam Sonamarg, Aru Valley, Chandanwari and Kokernag were among the places that received snowfall.

Peer Ki Gali on the Mughal Road in Shopian district, and Zojila Pass along the Srinagar-Leh national highway also received fresh snowfall, leading to the closure of these roads, the officials said.

Kishtwar: A view of fresh snowfall at Machail Mata Bhawan in the Paddar valley of Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025. (PTI Photo)

The officials said fresh snowfall was reported from other areas in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir, including Sinthan Top in Anantnag district, Affarwat in Gulmarg, Razdan Pass in Gurez valley.

Light to moderate rainfall was witnessed in the plains of Kashmir, including Srinagar city, they added.

The day temperature in the valley dipped by 13 degrees, with the city recording a maximum of 12.5 degrees Celsius on Monday, compared to the normal of 25.5 degrees Celsius.

The Meteorological Department has forecast light to moderate rain, with light snowfall in the higher reaches, till Tuesday afternoon.

The weather is likely to improve afterwards, it said.