Fresh update on Bigg Boss 18 timings: Makers take U-turn

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 18, one of the most-watched reality shows on Indian television, has been making headlines lately due to speculations regarding changes in its broadcast timings. It was said that the makers had decided to revise the show’s schedule starting December 16th.

As per earlier reports, the weekday episodes were slated to air at 10:30 PM (Monday to Friday), while the highly anticipated Weekend Ka Vaar episodes with Salman Khan would be telecast earlier at 9:30 PM (Saturday and Sunday).

However, the news of revised timings did not sit well with a significant section of the audience. Many fans expressed their displeasure over the proposed late-night slot for weekday episodes, citing inconvenience and potential impact on the show’s viewership.

Acknowledging the feedback, Colors TV has now decided to take a U-turn and retain the original timings for Bigg Boss 18. The show will continue to air at 10:00 PM on weekdays (Monday to Friday), much to the relief of its loyal fanbase. The Weekend Ka Vaar episodes with Salman Khan will also stick to their existing time slot, ensuring no disruption for viewers.

🚨 BREAKING! Good News for BB18 fans!



ColorsTv has decided to keep the same time slot.



Bigg Boss 18 will continue to air at 10 PM on weekdays (Mon-Fri). — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 16, 2024

This decision has been welcomed by fans, who appreciate the makers’ quick response to their concerns.

With the timings unchanged, the excitement for Bigg Boss 18 remains intact as viewers continue to enjoy the drama, twists, and high-voltage entertainment that the show promises.

