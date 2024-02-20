Fresher hiring sentiment in Hyderabad experiencing an upswing: Report

Hyderabad: The fresher hiring sentiment in Hyderabad is on the rise as an increased number of employers express the intent to hire freshers during January-June 2024.

According to the ‘Career Outlook’ report by TeamLease EdTech, hiring intent, the percentage of employers likely to hire freshers, has risen from 41 percent during July-December 2023 to 44 percent for the period January-June 2024.

Fresher hiring intent for Software Developer role in Hyderabad

In Hyderabad, 45 percent of employers have the intent to hire freshers for the Software Developer role during HY1. Meanwhile, 21 percent of employers in Hyderabad have fresher hiring intent for the role of IT administrator for the same period.

Across India, the highest demand for field sales executives, procurement assistants, market research assistants, and food technologists is in Hyderabad.

Qualification-wise hiring intent

In Hyderabad and other Indian cities, the fresher hiring intent is highest for candidates with Bachelor’s degrees. Candidates with a polytechnic background rank second. With 33 percent hiring intent, postgraduate diplomas comes at third position.

