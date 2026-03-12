Mumbai: If you’re planning a binge-watch session this weekend, several exciting films and web series are arriving on streaming platforms. From Hindi dramas and romantic stories to fantasy legal shows and regional entertainers, there is something for every viewer.

Major platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar and Lionsgate Play are bringing fresh content this week. Here is a look at some of the notable OTT releases arriving around March 13, 2026.

New OTT releases of March 2026

1. Funky – Netflix

The musical comedy Funky is set to entertain viewers with its quirky storyline and energetic performances.

The film follows a struggling filmmaker who is determined to finance his debut movie at any cost. In his desperate attempt to make his dream project happen, he ends up romancing his producer’s daughter, leading to several humorous and chaotic situations.

The film stars Vishwak Sen, Kayadu Lohar, Naresh, VTV Ganesh, Sampath Raj and Easwari Rao in key roles.

2. The Taj Story – Lionsgate Play

Directed by Tushar Amrish Goel, The Taj Story is a Hindi drama that blends history with courtroom intrigue.

The film revolves around a court case connected to the construction of the iconic Taj Mahal. As the legal proceedings unfold, the narrative explores historical interpretations and debates surrounding the monument.

The movie features performances by Paresh Rawal, Namit Das and Anik George. After its theatrical release in October 2025, the film will now be available for streaming on Lionsgate Play from March 13.

3. Phantom Lawyer – Netflix

For fans of Korean dramas, Phantom Lawyer offers a unique mix of fantasy and legal storytelling.

The series follows a late-blooming lawyer who rents a workspace that previously belonged to a shaman. Soon, he begins encountering ghosts whose spirits temporarily inhabit his body to seek justice for unresolved matters.

To help these supernatural clients, he teams up with a skilled attorney whose rational approach often clashes with his compassionate and unconventional methods. The show stars Yoo Yeon Seok, Esom and Kim Kyung Nam.

4. Aspirants Season 3 – Prime Video

The popular Indian web series Aspirants returns with its third season, continuing the story of ambitious civil service aspirants.

In the new season, DM Abhilash faces a serious inquiry after allegations made by ALC Sandeep Ohlan. The controversy creates tension in his friendships with Deepa, Guri and SK, while also affecting his professional ambitions.

At the same time, the story revisits Abhilash’s younger days as he prepares for one final attempt at the IAS examination after clearing the IRS.

The series stars Naveen Kasturia, Sunny Hinduja, Jatin Goswami, Abhilash Thapliyal, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Namita Dubey and Tengam Celine.

6. Resort – JioHotstar

Resort is a comedy-drama that tells the inspiring story of a young man chasing his culinary dreams.

The film follows Vetri, a 12th-fail room service boy working at a luxury resort. Despite constant humiliation from the kitchen staff, he refuses to give up and continues to pursue his dream of becoming a chef.

The movie features Thalaivasal Vijay, Vijay Kumar Rajendran and Abeneya Nethrun in prominent roles and will start streaming on JioHotstar from March 13.

7. Couple Friendly – Prime Video

The romantic drama Couple Friendly explores modern relationships and the struggles of young professionals.

The story centres on two professionals from Andhra Pradesh who share an apartment in Chennai to save costs while building their careers. As their professional journeys begin to diverge, their growing bond is challenged by family expectations and an unexpected health crisis.

The film stars Santosh Sobhan, Manasa Varanasi and Yogi Babu, and will stream on Prime Video starting March 13.

8. Nawab Cafe – ETV Win

Nawab Cafe is a heartfelt family drama set in Hyderabad’s Old City. The story follows a young man whose ambitions clash with his father’s long-standing legacy of running a 400-year-old tea stall. After a tragic incident in the family, he takes charge of the café and gradually learns the true value of heritage, honesty and tradition. The film stars Shiva Kandukuri, Rajeev Kanakala and Teju Ashwini, and is streaming on ETV Win.

9. Local Times – Prime Video

Local Times is an office comedy series about four friends who try to revive Namma Seidhi, a struggling Tamil newspaper, in the fast-changing digital media era. As they attempt to save the publication’s legacy, the group finds themselves caught in hilarious workplace chaos, unexpected challenges and quirky adventures. The series stars Rishikanth, Abdool Lee, Adwitha Arumugam and Maurish Dass, and is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

10. That Night – Netflix

That Night is a gripping thriller series based on the bestselling novel by Gillian McAllister. The story follows a young single mother who accidentally kills someone during a vacation in the Dominican Republic. Terrified of losing her son and facing prison, she turns to her sisters for help. However, their desperate attempts to protect her lead to a web of dangerous secrets and moral dilemmas. The show stars Clara Galle, Claudia Salas and Paula Usero and is streaming on Netflix.

With a diverse mix of genres ranging from romance and comedy to fantasy and drama, this week’s OTT lineup promises plenty of entertainment options for viewers looking to relax and binge-watch over the weekend.