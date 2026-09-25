Friday prayer held at Hyderabad’s Makkah Masjid under high security

Hyderabad Police has deployed around 20,000 personnel for the Ganesh immersion and procession.

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Police vehicle at Makkah Masjid during Friday prayers in Hyderabad with crowds around.
Friday prayer held at Hyderabad’s Makkah Masjid under high security

Hyderabad: Friday prayers were held at Makkah Masjid in Hyderabad under high security as Ganesh idol processions are being taken out in the city on September 25.

Large crowd gathered at Hyderabad's Makkah Masjid for Friday prayer under high security.
People gather at Makkah Masjid in Hyderabad for Friday prayers amid high security.
Security personnel in blue uniforms at Makkah Masjid during Friday prayers in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, for the Ganesh immersion and procession, the Hyderabad Police has deployed around 20,000 personnel. Police are coordinating with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), the electricity department, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board and other government departments.

Around 10,000 CCTV cameras installed along the major routes have been connected to the Telangana Integrated Command Control Centre (TGICCC) in Banjara Hills.

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Officials are monitoring the procession from the command centre. Police have also made special arrangements for the safety of women and young women. Twenty-six SHE Teams are working in three shifts at crowded locations during the celebrations.

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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