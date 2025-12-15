‘Mission Fajr’ prayers see 1.5K attendees at Hyderabad’s Makkah masjid

The 40-day initiative undertaken by the MS Education Academy aims to promote consistency in offering the Fajr prayer.

Students gather at Makkah masjid in Hyderabad for Fajr prayers
Hyderabad: Around 1,500 people, including students and parents, participated in the concluding ‘Mission Fajr’ prayers at Makkah Masjid on Sunday, December 14.

The 40-day initiative undertaken by the MS Education Academy aims to promote consistency in offering the Fajr prayer among students and parents, along with inculcating discipline, respect for time, and healthy daily routines in everyday life.

Shivering, students gathered at the mosque with enthusiasm and offered prayers in an orderly manner under the leadership of Imam Maulana Muhammad Lateef.

For the past two years, the concluding gathering of Mission Fajr has been held at the historic Makkah Masjid, and each year, the event takes on a festive, Eid-like atmosphere, with the participation of children, parents, and members associated with the institution.

