From ABVP to UP cabinet to Telangana Guv: Shiv Pratap Shukla’s journey

Hyderabad: Shiv Pratap Shukla was appointed Telangana’s Governor on Thursday, March 5, as part of a major gubernatorial reshuffle across the country following CV Ananda Bose’s resignation as the Governor of West Bengal.

Shukla has replaced Jishnu Dev Varma who had been serving Telangana since July 2024 and is now transferred to Maharashtra.

Shukla was born on April 1, 1952, in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur is a law graduate who won the Gorakhpur Urban Assembly constituency for four consecutive terms since 1989 as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate.

Also Read BJP veteran Shiv Pratap Shukla appointed new Telangana Governor

Role in ABVP

He started his political career as a Sangathan Mantri (Organising Secretary) in the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) before joining the BJP in 1983. In 1991, during his second term as an MLA, he was appointed Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Basic Education in the BJP’s first government in Uttar Pradesh.

He also served as a Cabinet Minister for Prison, Law and Justice and Rural Development in Uttar Pradesh from September 2, 1997, till March 8, 2002, under Chief Ministers Kalyan Singh, Ram Prakash Gupta and Rajnath Singh.

Later, he represented Uttar Pradesh in the Rajya Sabha from July 2016 to July 2022 and also took charge as the Minister of State for Finance in the Narendra Modi government from 2017 to 2019.

Finally, he was appointed as the Governor of Himachal Pradesh in February 2023 before being transferred to Telangana.