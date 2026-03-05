BJP veteran Shiv Pratap Shukla appointed new Telangana Governor

Hyderabad: Shiv Pratap Shukla, currently serving as the Governor of Himachal Pradesh, has been appointed the new Governor of Telangana in a major reshuffle announced by the President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday night, March 5.

Incumbent Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma has been transferred to Maharashtra as part of major gubernatorial appointments, a communique issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Who is Shiv Pratap Shukla?

Shukla, 73, is a veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) politician from Uttar Pradesh who served as Minister of State for Finance in the Narendra Modi government from 2017 to 2019. He was also a Rajya Sabha member representing Uttar Pradesh.

Born on April 1, 1952, in Rudrapur in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria district, he studied law in Gorakhpur and began his political career through student politics associated with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). He later joined the BJP in 1983.

Shukla served multiple terms as a member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council before being elected to the Rajya Sabha. He had been serving as the Governor of Himachal Pradesh since 2023.

The reshuffle also sees Kavinder Gupta, Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, appointed as the new Governor of Himachal Pradesh in place of Shukla.

Other reshuffles

In other key appointments, Vinai Kumar Saxena, the current Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, has been transferred to Ladakh, while former Indian Ambassador to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu has been named the new Lieutenant Governor of Delhi. Nand Kishore Yadav has been appointed Governor of Nagaland, and Syed Ata Hasnain as Governor of Bihar. RN Ravi, Governor of Tamil Nadu, has been transferred to West Bengal, with Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Governor of Kerala, given additional charge of Tamil Nadu, the communique said.