Telangana CM’s Harvard course paid by Education Dept, a portfolio he holds

Hyderabad: A Right to Information (RTI) query raised by an activist has revealed that the expenditure of the “leadership for the 21st Century program” attended by Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at the Harvard Kennedy School in the US from January 25 to 30 was borne by the Education Department.

The portfolio of Education is held by the Chief Minister himself.

On February 27, RTI activist Kareen Ansari had raised multiple RTI queries, such as the travel expenditure (airfare, local transportation) of the Chief Minister’s educational and research trip, course/program fee, accommodation/living expenditure, daily allowance or any other incidental expenses.

Among other queries with the Public Information Officer of the General Administration Department were details pertaining to the program, sanction orders, administrative approval, expenditure statement, etc.

As a reply, he received the government order GO Rt No 5 dated January 1, 2026, which was issued to that effect.

“During the visit, the Hon’ble Chief Minister would also engage with Ivy League universities and leading icons of academia to explore global best practices in education, technology-enabled learning and governance, with a view to strengthening education reforms in the State,” the GO read.

“As part of the tour, meetings will also be held with innovators, philanthropic institutions, non-profit organisations, and other bodies to encourage investments in Telangana and to forge partnerships aimed at positively impacting the State’s public educational ecosystem,” the GO stated.

Kareen Ansari told Siasat.com that he wasn’t satisfied with the reply to his queries, and that he will raise the queries with the first appellate authority.

Harish Rao questions GO

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Siddipet MLA and former finance minister T Harish Rao posted a copy of the government order on his X handle on Thursday, questioning how a “leadership for the 21st Century” course became an official tour.

“Breakfast for hungry school kids? CANCELLED. Education department funds are meant for schools, colleges, universities and the students. Not for sponsoring the CM’s Harvard program,” he said.