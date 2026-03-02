From Balam Pichkari to Rang Barse: Top Holi songs you can’t miss

Hyderabad: Holi 2026 is almost here, and it’s time to celebrate with colours, laughter, and Bollywood music. Over the years, some songs have become iconic, making every Holi celebration unforgettable. Here’s a look at some Bollywood tracks that are a must-play for this year’s festival of colours.

1. Balam Pichkari

No Holi playlist is complete without Balam Pichkari from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Featuring Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor, the song is full of energy, catchy beats, and a hook step that everyone loves to dance to. It’s pure festive joy that sets the mood for any Holi celebration.

2. Mohe Rang Do Laal

For a more graceful and traditional vibe, Mohe Rang Do Laal from Bajirao Mastani is perfect. Deepika Padukone’s soulful performance and classical dance make this track a beautiful, refined addition to your playlist.

3. Badri Ki Dulhania

Badri Ki Dulhania from Badrinath Ki Dulhania has been a Holi favourite for years. This lively track, featuring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, has gathered over a billion views and remains a staple for Holi celebrations. Its vibrant beats and fun visuals continue to make it a go-to song.

4.Rang Barse

One song that defines Holi is Rang Barse from Silsila. Amitabh Bachchan’s voice and the playful lyrics make it a classic that still rules Holi parties today.

5. Holi Ke Din

Holi Ke Din Dil Mil Jaate Hain from the legendary film Sholay is another Holi classic. This song, featuring Dharmendra and Hema Malini, brings out the true essence of Holi, where hearts unite and colours bring people together. It’s a perfect mix of celebration and emotion.

6. Holi Aayi Re Kanhai

Holi Aayi Re Kanhai from the 1957 classic Mother India is one of the oldest but most cherished Holi songs. Sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Shamshad Begum, this track carries the traditional spirit of Holi, showcasing the festival’s roots in Indian culture.

7. Holi Khele Raghuveera

Holi Khele Raghuveera from Baghban is another track that brings the joy of Holi to life. Sung by Amitabh Bachchan, this song has become synonymous with Holi celebrations. Its festive vibe, combined with its iconic cast of Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini, makes it a fan favourite.

8. Jai Jai Shiv Shankar

Jai Jai Shiv Shankar from War, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, brings contemporary flair to Holi with its electrifying beats and energetic dance moves. The perfect mix of Bollywood glamour and festival spirit, it’s ideal for a Holi celebration that’s both stylish and fun.

9. Sajan Hume Aise Rang Lagana

The haunting yet festive Sajan Hume Aise Rang Lagana from Darr is perfect for those who want a mix of romance and intensity in their Holi playlist. Sung by Alka Yagnik and Sudhesh Bhosle, it’s one of Shah Rukh Khan’s early hits that continues to be loved during the festival.

These songs, old and new, continue to light up Holi parties with their infectious beats and celebratory spirit. Whether you are grooving to Balam Pichkari or reliving the charm of Rang Barse, these tracks set the tone for a memorable festival of colours.