From beggar to English tutor: 81-year-old Merlin’s heartwarming story

Now, she is teaching English online, and her videos can be found on Instagram.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 15th September 2023 1:15 pm IST
English with Merlin
Merlin (right) [Photo: Twitter]

An 81-year-old woman named Merlin, who used to beg on the streets of Chennai, has become an English tutor. It all began when a content creator named Mohammed Ashik discovered that she could speak English fluently.

In a video that is circulating on social media, the woman can be seen explaining the reasons for her begging on the streets of Chennai.

Originally from Myanmar (formerly Burma), she had married an Indian and moved to Chennai. With all her family members now deceased, she had no choice but to resort to begging.

MS Education Academy

During a conversation with Ashik, the woman revealed that she used to teach English at a school in her hometown.

Upon learning about her background and English fluency, Ashik not only gifted her a saree but also offered her a position as an online English teacher. He also initiated an Instagram page titled “English with Merlin.”

Also Read
17-year-old Hyderabadi girl makes money by turning simple idea into business

Now, she is teaching English online, and her videos can be found on Instagram (Click here ).

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 15th September 2023 1:15 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan is a native of Hyderabad with an M.Tech degree. He has been with Siasat since 2011. He covers stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology.
Back to top button