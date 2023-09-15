From beggar to English tutor: 81-year-old Merlin’s heartwarming story

An 81-year-old woman named Merlin, who used to beg on the streets of Chennai, has become an English tutor. It all began when a content creator named Mohammed Ashik discovered that she could speak English fluently.

In a video that is circulating on social media, the woman can be seen explaining the reasons for her begging on the streets of Chennai.

Originally from Myanmar (formerly Burma), she had married an Indian and moved to Chennai. With all her family members now deceased, she had no choice but to resort to begging.

During a conversation with Ashik, the woman revealed that she used to teach English at a school in her hometown.

Hats off to the young man. God bless him and the lady! pic.twitter.com/mLc9hTqBeZ — Dr. S.Y. Quraishi (@DrSYQuraishi) September 12, 2023

Upon learning about her background and English fluency, Ashik not only gifted her a saree but also offered her a position as an online English teacher. He also initiated an Instagram page titled “English with Merlin.”

Now, she is teaching English online, and her videos can be found on Instagram (Click here ).