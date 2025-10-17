From bike ride to rescue mission: Hyderabad duo saves woman from drowning

Hyderabad: In Hyderabad’s Tank Bund, a normal bike ride round the scenic road turned into a life-saving adventure for two bike riders Priya and Akki, as they saved woman from drowning.

Priya, on her Instagram account, shared a shocking incident where she witnessed a woman attempting suicide. In the video captioned, “As a woman, I learned that day – Courage isn’t about strength. It’s about NOT staying silent when someone needs help,” she recounted how instinctively she knew something was not right with the woman near the railing.

“My instinct made me stop to check on the girl. The moment I saw her, I couldn’t pull her up on my own, and he (her companion) tried alongside me,” her post read.

According to her video, the Hyderabad woman held on to her helping hand but fell in the water, unable to hold on for long, which prompted Priya to call the helpline. Incidentally, a patrol car was around the corner, which her friend approached for help.

“But the moment she fell into the water, I called the helpline. And he chased the police van that passed by to get help faster, and together, we acted – turning that moment into someone’s second chance,” she wrote on the post.

Bystanders were reportedly frozen in the moment as they failed to assist the Hyderabad woman. She recalled that around six people were present, yet none of them stepped forward to help.

Also Read Dubai court sends Hyderabad woman to jail for 25 years

“Everyone froze, but I couldn’t just stand there I shouted for my friend to come fast,” she said.

After the police were alerted, the ambulance and the authorities rushed to the scene to help the woman. As a crowd formed at the site, the police went into action.

“They threw ropes, climbed down, and pulled her out safely.”

She stressed timely intervention. Stating that “even one second of courage can save a life,” she highlighted the impact of swift action.