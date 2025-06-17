From couplets to kebabs: A feast of words and flavours

Hyderabad: Urdu programmes are typically known for their lyrical verses, thunderous claps, and a chorus of wah-wah. But last Sunday, it wasn’t just poetry in the air – the mouthwatering aroma of sizzling kebabs and spicy biryani filled the venue. The audience found themselves deliciously torn between shayeri and shahi khana, and it was hard to tell which stole the show – both were equally intoxicating.

They say the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach — and this time-honored saying proved true yet again. For the past four weeks, organizers of Urdu Asnaaf-e-Sukhan Goi had been struggling to draw crowds to their literary gatherings aimed at promoting the Urdu language. But last Sunday, they turned the tide – both with words and food. Urdu on the tongue and biryani on the plate – it was a day to remember.

Eid Milap and potluck lunch

The Abul Kalam Azad Oriental Research Institute at Public Garden was bursting at the seams, thanks to a smart shift in strategy. Javeed Kamal, the man behind the event, had a bright idea: combine the Urdu programme with Eid Milap and top it off with a potluck lunch. And just like that, the magic happened.

“When polite invitations don’t work, tempt the taste buds,” Kamal quipped. And who can say no to good food?

The audience was first treated to an engaging mix of Eid-themed poetry, humorous short stories, and light-hearted Deccani jokes. Husamuddin Riyaz had everyone laughing with his hilarious account of buying a goat and hunting down a butcher. Mona Elizabeth Kurien’s witty English-Deccani poetry drew waves of laughter while Lateefuddin Lateef regaled the audience with his verses spiced with sizzling food imagery. Senior poet, Soofi Sultan Shattari drew applause for his verses:

Paas aa’o gale milo hum se…

Jab kabhi teri yaad aayee hai

Gham ki lazzat bhi saath laayee hai

Paas aa’o gale milo hum se

Saare aalam main Eid aayee hai

Before the feast began, Kamal joked that potluck in Urdu could be described as “Doosron ke khane par haath saaf karna” – making the most of others’ food.

Then came the highlight of the day – a spread worthy of a royal feast: aromatic mutton biryani, hearty haleem, and spicy kali mirch ka gosht, tender marag with kulchas, succulent shami kebabs, and sizzling chicken tandoori. Dessert was no less indulgent, featuring qubani ka meetha, rabri malai, and creamy custard kheer.

Prizes for best dishes

Adding a competitive twist, prizes were awarded for the best dishes. Rubina Shabnam took home the first prize for her irresistible biryani. Faizunnisa claimed second for her spicy kali mirch ka gosht, while Aliuddin and Saifuddin shared the third spot for their haleem. The ubiquitous baghare baigan of Hameeda Begum and tandoori chicken of Atiya Mujeeb Aarafi came in for much appreciation.

The event drew several prominent personalities, including Prof. S.A. Shukoor, Muzaffar Ali Soofi, K.N. Wasif, Shaikh Ibrahim, and M.A. Majid of 4TV. Addressing the gathering, Laxmi Devi Raj, an enduring symbol of Hyderabad’s syncretic culture, urged parents to pass on the beauty of Urdu to the next generation, calling it a language like no other.

In the end, it was clear – where language alone may falter, a plate of biryani can do wonders.