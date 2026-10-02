From Dangal to Sanju: 5 biopics that struck box office gold

Mumbai: A cricket captain’s rise, a superstar’s turbulent life and a father’s determination to turn his daughters into wrestling champions. Bollywood has often found its most compelling stories beyond the scriptwriter’s imagination. Add powerful performances and big-screen drama, and some of these real-life journeys have translated into massive box office collections.

From Aamir Khan’s Dangal to Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30, here are five successful Bollywood biopics that brought extraordinary lives to cinema screens.

1. Dangal

Aamir Khan stepped into the role of Mahavir Singh Phogat in this 2016 sports drama, which follows the wrestler’s efforts to train his daughters Geeta and Babita. With family tensions, demanding training sessions and emotional victories, the film offered much more than action on the wrestling mat.

Its international success helped take its worldwide collection to approximately rs 1,968 crore, setting a formidable benchmark for Indian cinema.

2. Sanju

Ranbir Kapoor’s transformation into Sanjay Dutt was the centrepiece of Rajkumar Hirani’s 2018 biographical drama. The film explored episodes from Dutt’s life, including his struggles with addiction, his relationship with his father and his legal troubles.

Ranbir’s appearance and mannerisms helped bring the portrayal to life, while the father-son relationship gave the story its emotional core. Sanju earned approximately rs 587 crore worldwide.

3. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Ajay Devgn brought Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare’s story to the screen in this 2020 historical action film. Directed by Om Raut, it dramatised the battle to recapture the Kondhana fort, with Saif Ali Khan playing Udaybhan Rathod.

Large-scale action and a story built around courage and sacrifice helped the film collect approximately rs 368 crore worldwide.

4. M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story

Before the trophies and the famous helicopter shot came a young man’s struggle to pursue cricket. This 2016 film followed Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s journey from Ranchi to the international stage, with Sushant Singh Rajput playing the cricketer.

Directed by Neeraj Pandey, the film combined sporting milestones with personal setbacks and relationships. The shared graphic places its worldwide earnings at approximately rs 216 crore.

5. Super 30

Hrithik Roshan traded his usual glamorous screen presence for the role of mathematics educator Anand Kumar in Super 30. The 2019 drama centred on Kumar’s efforts to prepare students from disadvantaged backgrounds for the IIT entrance examinations.

Its classroom battles carried the stakes usually reserved for sporting finals, with education offering the students a chance to change their lives. The film collected approximately rs 209 crore worldwide.

These films show the range of Bollywood’s biographical storytelling, from cricket grounds and classrooms to battlefields and film sets. Their subjects had very different journeys, but each gave audiences someone to root for.