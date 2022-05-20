From Deepika to Aishwarya: Five Indian celebs who dazzled at Cannes 2022

The 75th Cannes Film Festival began with a bang and has been a visual treat for the audience. It is especially significant for India because several Indian celebrities from the entertainment industry have graced the red carpet.

The Bollywood actors have been slaying it with their style statements, from Deepika Padukone to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. And let us tell you, each look has been absolutely stunning. Our Indian celebrities have put on their best fashion show and wowed the world with their ethereal beauty.

This year Deepika is also part of the jury panel. It’s time for the Bollywood celebs’ red carpet looks, where some made their dream festival debut, others added more glam to the event, and many simply stole the show with their presence. Here’s the stunning looks of Indian divas at Cannes Film Festival 2022.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone charmed her beauty as a debut jury member on the red carpet of the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. In the first picture, the diva opted for a black pleated shirt in full sleeves with sleek black pants.

Deepika Padukone [Source: Instagram]

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The Bollywood star and former Miss World turned heads with her drop-dead gorgeous look as she climbed the event’s signature red steps. For her first appearance at the festival, Aishwarya chose to wear a pink blazer with matching trousers. Aishwarya rocked the event with her best gowns and haute couture which are fresh off the runway.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan [Source: Instagram]

Tamannaah Bhatia

Joining the league of fashionistas at Cannes Film Festival this year, Tamannaah has managed to impress us all. In the first look, Tam opted for a comfy and oversized neon pantsuit by Bershka and added a pop of purple to it as she wore a bodysuit under the blazer. The ‘Baahubali’ actor had donned an elegant ball gown that had a trail.

Tamannaah Bhatia [Source: Instagram]

Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela, who made her debut on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival, won hearts with her jaw-dropping looks as she donned a pristine white gown for her first appearance. Her one-shoulder gown featured a statement sleeve, it cinched at the waist and featured a multi-layered tulle waist down. For the glam, she donned bold makeup with crimson red lips and a messy hair bun for the event.

Urvashi Rautela [Source: Instagram]

Pooja Hegde

Actor Pooja Hedge always leaves her fans and followers stunned with her fashion statement. She looked like a fairytale princess in a gorgeous blush pink ball gown with feather detailing on it. The actress pulled off the look with grace and elegance. She complimented her appearance with subtle make-up and pretty earrings.